Soldier continues public service

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. - “I love wearing the uniform. Nothing bad has happened to me in the uniform; you get treated with respect in uniform,” says U.S. Army National Guard Spc. Robert Hanshaw, a native of Collegeville, Pa. “I have my brothers’ and sisters’ backs all the time. They have mine no matter what. So that's that sense of security that I love,” said Hanshaw.



Hanshaw enlisted in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard to continue serving his community.



“I actually started my career in public service at the age of 14 as a volunteer firefighter back home at the Perkiomen Township Fire Company,” said Hanshaw. “From there I gained a love for public service. I love helping. I strive to make my community safer.”



“Public service is something that I hold near and dear to my heart. With the National Guard, I not only get to serve on a state level, I get to serve on a federal level and potentially even overseas,” said Hanshaw. “So for me, I get to serve everywhere, all over the country and internationally. I love helping, and if somebody needs me I'm there.”



Hanshaw is a freshman at Montgomery County Community College. He is studying criminal justice with a minor in forensic toxicology.



“I learned about the National Guard and all its educational benefits that could help pay for school from a fellow firefighter who was in the service, but not in the Army,” said Hanshaw. “It actually sparked my interest to go speak to an Army recruiter.”



Hanshaw’s goal is to gain experience in law enforcement. He shared that the Military Police (MP) route was the best way for him to go out and gain a sense of law enforcement.



“When I was in MP school I really got into forensics,” said Hanshaw. “During MP school, we often trained on battlefield forensics.”



“There was a scenario which within three minutes we had to tear apart a room, find evidence, take documentation pictures and dust for fingerprints,” said Hanshaw. “That really sparked my interest. I also took a forensics class in high school during my senior year and that really got me interested as well.”



Other goals that Hanshaw wants to complete in the National Guard are to attend Air Assault School, Pathfinder school, go to Ranger assessment, and one day become a drill sergeant.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.13.2022 Date Posted: 07.15.2022 07:37 Story ID: 425047 Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Soldier continues public service, by SPC John Trapani, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.