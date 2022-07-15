USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) arrives in Palma, Spain

MEDITERRANEAN SEA – The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) arrived in Palma, Spain for a scheduled port visit, July 15.



Port visits such as these strengthen defense partnerships and capabilities between the United States and key regional allies and partners. Additionally, they help Sailors gain a better understanding of the countries they sail and fly alongside while operating in the region.



During their visit, Truman and embarked Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 1, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 28, and Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 8 Sailors will give back to the local community by painting and beautifying the Fundacion Asnimo, a center that provides education and care for

children with Down Syndrome.



“Community relations (COMRELs) are an opportunity for our Sailors to give back to others in cooperation with local organizations that make communities around the globe better places to live. Our Sailors always inspire me with their dedication to these events and the organizations we serve with inspire us all to do more to serve others,” said Lt. Cmdr. Steven Hervey, Truman’s leading chaplain. “I consider it a great blessing to serve at sea in partnership with the Spanish Navy and ashore in friendship with the Spanish people. We are excited to partner with great people and assist with the great work taking place at Fundacion Asnimo while in Palma.”



This port visit also provides Sailors a chance to experience the food, history, and culture of Spain. For many, this will help reinforce international relationships on a more personal level.



“Our crew recognizes the extraordinary opportunity they have been afforded this deployment to explore the countries of the partners with whom they have worked in this region,” said Capt. Gavin Duff, Truman’s commanding officer. “Many of our Sailors have been looking forward to this port visit for some time and I know they will leave Palma with long-lasting memories of Palma’s kindness, generosity, and cuisine.”



Since deploying to the U.S. Naval Forces Europe (NAVEUR) area of operations in late 2021, Truman and other ships in the Harry S. Truman carrier strike group (HSTCSG) have operated alongside ships and personnel of the Spanish Navy on multiple occasions, including sailing with the Spanish multi-purpose amphibious assault ship ESPS Juan Carlos I (L-61) in late May in support of the NATO-led activity Neptune Shield. Strike group ships have also completed multiple port visits in Spanish cities during their deployment, including Barcelona and Rota.

The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG) is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests.



Truman is the flagship of the HSTCSG; additional elements include the nine squadrons of CVW 1, commanded by Capt. Patrick Hourigan; the staff and guided-missile destroyers of DESRON 28 commanded by Capt. Blair Guy, which have included: USS Bainbridge (DDG 96), USS Cole (DDG 67), USS Gonzalez (DDG 66), USS Gravely (DDG 107) and USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109); and the Ticonderoga-class cruiser USS San Jacinto (CG 56), commanded by Capt. Christopher Marvin.



For over 80 years, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-U.S. Naval Forces Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) has forged strategic relationships with allies and partners, leveraging a foundation of shared values to preserve security and stability.



Headquartered in Naples, Italy, NAVEUR-NAVAF operates U.S. naval forces in the U.S. European Command (USEUCOM) and U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) areas of responsibility. U.S. Sixth Fleet is permanently assigned to NAVEUR-NAVAF, and employs maritime forces through the full spectrum of joint and naval operations.



