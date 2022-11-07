332d Air Expeditionary Wing Warrior of the Week: Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    07.11.2022

    Story by Tech. Sgt. James Bentley 

    332d Air Expeditionary Wing

    The 332d Air Expeditionary Wing’s Warrior of the Week for the week of July 11 is Tech. Sgt. Brian Litney, 332d Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron flight chief.
    Litney manages a team on two vehicle search areas that process more than three thousand personnel every week. Under his leadership, they ensure that no contraband or unauthorized personnel make it on base. He also maintains the badge exchange system.
    “TSgt Brian Litney is a consummate professional who is committed to his people and accomplishing the mission. He can be entrusted to both lead and empower his teammates to perform with proven results,” said Chief Master Sgt. Kendrick Henry, 332d Expeditionary Security Forces Senior Enlisted Leader. “He is a skilled and tactical technician of his craft, which is reflected in the quality and outcome of the decisions that he is tasked to make. The 332d Air Expeditionary Wing, its personnel and resources are secure and enabled to execute due to the work of Defenders like Tech. Sgt. Litney.”
    Tech. Sgt. Litney enjoys hunting, fishing and camping, and is currently pursuing a master’s degree.
    Warrior of the Week is a competitive recognition program that highlights significant contributions made by individual Airmen who raise the Red Tail standard and enhance the mission and capabilities of the 332d Air Expeditionary Wing.

