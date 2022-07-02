Return of Kaua`i Regional Science and Engineering Fair

Sailors and civilians assigned to the Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) participated as judges for the Kaua`i Regional Science and Engineering Fair (KRSEF) on Feb. 5 at the Kaua`i Veterans Center.

This is the first in-person iteration of KRSEF since the COVID-19 pandemic affected public gatherings on Kaua`i.

KRSEF held a hybrid variation of the event with both in-person and virtual presentations. The award ceremony was held the following Monday over video conference. Capt. Tim Young, commanding officer of PMRF, attended to present the Office of Naval Research award.

This year, student presentations were limited to 40, ranging from various disciplines and featured both Senior and Junior divisions. PMRF personnel were divided into judging teams where they assessed each student presentation.

“The students brought their best game today,” said Jessi Behnke, PMRF Environmental Director. “They showed up with a professional attitude and looked the part. They are here because they want to keep working and develop tools and ideas that will help us move forward in the world. It’s a wonderful experience to be with these students.”

PMRF judges weighed in on the selection for the Office of Naval Research Award.

“One of the things I’m most proud of while working with the Navy is that our work is science-based,” said Behnke. “When we get to go out into the community we are able to support young individuals who desire to be in science and engineering. We’re able to be a part of something big. I hope we get more opportunities like this.”

Student projects were researched and developed through the year. During the pandemic, resources were scarce and students had to find a way to work around various challenges.

“It was more challenging for the kids this year due to COVID impacts,” said David Bickham, PMRF Communications Engineer. “They had limited class time, access to teachers or experts in whatever projects they’re doing. It’s good to see that some of the kids were able to put together some projects of good quality.”

After the judging process, 27 Senior projects and 13 Junior projects will move on to the state competition to face other projects from across the state of Hawai`i. One project will move on to the International Science and Engineering Fair in Atlanta representing the island of Kaua`i.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.07.2022 Date Posted: 07.14.2022 21:33 Story ID: 425031 Location: KEKAHA, HI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Return of Kaua`i Regional Science and Engineering Fair, by PO1 Erickson Magno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.