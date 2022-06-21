PMRF Honors Ancestral Remains During Summer Solstice Ceremony

The Kilauano and Aipoalani families, lineal descendants of west Kaua`i, held a Ka Mauiki`iki`i O Ke Kauwela (summer solstice) event on June 20th at Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF), Barking Sands. The ceremony is held the day after the annual repatriation of pre-Western contact remains into the permanent home of the Lua Kupapa`u O Nohili Crypt at PMRF and honors the ancestors of these families. PMRF senior leaders and representatives from the Kaua`i Ni`ihau Island Burial Council and the Office of Hawaiian Affairs participated in the ceremony.

As development, erosion and other changes to the landscape occur, iwi kūpuna (ancestral remains) can be disturbed. The crypt was constructed in 2019 as a way to preserve, protect, and appropriately handle and honor iwi kūpuna found on PMRF. This was the result of a collaborative effort between the Navy and Na Ohana Papa O Mana (the families of Mana), whose ancestors were interred in the area following traditional practices. Recently, there have been some updates to the procedures for interning the iwi kūpuna.

Updated protocol for ancestral burials was presented to PMRF and the Ohana (family) during a class in late April with Project Iwi Kuamo`o, a collective of cultural practitioners that provides guidance and expertise in decisions dealing with Native Hawaiian ceremonial repatriation. This group also provides guidance for the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act (NAGPRA).

NAGPRA was established in 1990 by Congress, stating that Native American human remains, funerary objects, sacred objects, and objects of cultural patrimony, “must at all times be treated with dignity and respect.” All federal agencies, including PMRF, are required to abide by NAGPRA.

“Natives have had to fight for their ancestral burials on ancestral lands for decades,” said Tara del Fierro, PMRF’s cultural resources manager. “Before NAGPRA, finding ancestral burials was complicated because they weren’t well protected. Iwi kūpuna and their moe loa (eternal sleep/long rest) were not being respected.”

When iwi kūpuna are discovered, it’s preferable to rebury them where they’re found, but sometimes given the erosion or development of the landscape, it’s not possible. This is why having the crypt available is beneficial because it provides a permanent place to protect the iwi kūpuna and put them back to rest.

“We’re honored to learn about these correct protocols and make them the new tradition with the help of lineal descendants,” said del Fierro. “I think that we at PMRF are doing our part and have a long standing relationship with the Ohana. It’s important to make these changes to maintain integrity to the kūpuna (elders) and Native Hawaiian community.”

In previous years, the Ohana had the procession from the temporary crypt to the Lua Kupapa`u O Nohili crypt with the iwi (bones) around 10 a.m. and then had a public ceremony at noon the following day. Updated protocol says that it’s preferable to have the transport of the iwi done at night to reduce or minimize the amount of ambient light. This year the procession was done at sunset to follow the updated protocol.

“Part of moe loa is never seeing light,” said Thomas Nizo, PMRF’s deputy public works officer and cultural protocol officer. “It means to put to rest. Prior to this, we did the best that we knew how to do things the right way. Now we were educated on some of the more acceptable traditional practices.”

Given the new protocol, the Ohana was able to participate more in the kuleana (responsibility) of the burial process, allowing more control over the mechanics behind the event. For the last few years, this was largely PMRF’s responsibility, but this insight allows more opportunity for the Ohana to be involved and will help create a stronger bond between the community and PMRF.

“The little things matter in the eyes of the community,” said Nizo. “When PMRF pays attention to these things, it makes the community happy. Building awareness and acknowledging the past changes the perceptions between the community and the military. PMRF is not just a military machine, we incorporate cultural awareness.”

