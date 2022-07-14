515 AMOW leads C-5M training

Photo By Airman 1st Class Emily Saxton | U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 734th Air Mobility Squadron, tow a U.S. Air...... read more read more Photo By Airman 1st Class Emily Saxton | U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 734th Air Mobility Squadron, tow a U.S. Air Force C-5M Super Galaxy at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 13, 2022. A team of instructors assigned to the 515th Air Mobily Operations Wing, Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, trained Airmen assigned at Andersen AFB on aircraft towing, jacking, and air force specialty code specific training. During this training, Airmen not specifically assigned to the C-5M received training and familiarization of the systems and capabilities of the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Emily Saxton) see less | View Image Page

Andersen Air Force Base, Guam -- The 734th Air Mobility Squadron facilitated a C-5M Super Galaxy training, July 11-20, 2022 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam.



The U.S. Air Force C-5M Super Galaxy arrived on July 11, 2022 with assigned personnel from the 60th Air Mobility Wing, Travis Air Force Base, California, in order for members assigned at Andersen AFB to conduct the training. Since there are no aircraft permanently assigned to the installation, this training provides a chance for Airmen assigned here to train on skills outside of their traditional air force specialty code. Training Airmen outside of their original career field serves to support Agile Combat Employment here in the Indo-Pacific.



“This training brings the host wing and tenant units together to utilize an asset where we can perform numerous tasks spanning multiple career fields,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Matthew Boyle, air mobility unit section chief assigned to the 734 AMS. “Preparing with a loaned asset provides more realism than would generally be afforded.”



Maintainers from the 734 AMS and several units within the 36th Wing, including the 36th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighters and various personnel with the 36th Maintenance Group are conducting training such as aircraft towing, jacking and AFSC specific training. A team of instructors from the 515th Air Mobility Operations Wing, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, will be leading the training.



The 734 AMS port is the hub for all cargo movements in and out of Andersen AFB. Porters are using this opportunity to train on various tasks to ensure smooth movements of cargo through the area of responsibility. This training occurs around the Pacific on a quarterly basis and at Andersen AFB annually to ensure task proficiency.



“The 734 AMS is crucial to the reception and redeployment of assets through the Indo-Pacific AOR,” said Boyle.



Members from the 36 WG, 36 MXG and the 734 AMS have teamed up to train and qualify members as multi-capable Airmen. During this training, Airmen not specifically assigned to the C-5M received training and familiarization of the systems and capabilities of the aircraft.



“This training allows the Forward Edge to stay primed and ready for countless situations,” said Boyle.