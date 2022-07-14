AFSBn-Korea welcomes ‘Team Darnell’ at assumption of command ceremony

CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea -- Army Field Support Battalion-Korea conducted an assumption of command ceremony at the Far East District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers headquarters building here, July 8.



AFSBn-Korea welcomed Lt. Col. Justin Darnell, who took the reins from Maj. Jerome Tatum, the battalion’s interim commander.



Darnell arrives from Kaiserslautern, Germany, where he served as chief of the Petroleum and Water Branch, 21st Theater Sustainment Command.



Col. Lisa Rennard, commander, 403rd Army Field Support Brigade, who served as reviewing officer of the ceremony and keynote speaker, praised Tatum and welcomed Darnell.



“I would like to thank everyone for taking time out of your busy schedules to join us here today as we conduct this special and time-honored event to recognize Maj. Jerome Tatum's leadership, dedication and hard work while serving as the interim commander of Army Field Support Battalion-Korea for the past eight months,” Rennard said. We're also very excited to welcome the new commander today, Lt. Col. Justin Darnell, and his family joining him here.”



Darnell lauded Tatum and expressed his eagerness to get started.



“To my fellow Kansan, Major Jerome Tatum, you are a gentleman and have guided and led this organization with a grace and a professionalism that I will certainly strive to emulate and build upon,” Darnell said. “I’m super excited to join the team.



The ceremony was live streamed so friends and family members from around the world could witness the event.



“Hello, and thank you for being here,” Darnell said. “We appreciate everyone staying up late and tuning in. It means the world to Team Darnell.”



Darnell left guests and viewers with a final thought.



“I would like to leave you with what is just outside what's about to be my new office. There's a sign and it has three simple words, it says: People, Readiness and Trust. So, Team Anvil, Team Darnell has climbed into the foxhole with all of you. I would like to ask that we keep these three words in mind as we move forward and provide support to the Eighth Army and the 2nd Infantry Division, and all of the other organizations we support across Northeast Asia.”



The event was attended by Brig. Gen. Joseph D’costa, deputy commanding general – sustainment, Eighth Army. Music was provided by the Eighth Army Band.



AFSBn-Northeast Asia falls under the 403rd Army Field Support Brigade, headquartered at Camp Henry, South Korea. The 403rd AFSB falls under the Army Sustainment Command, which is located at Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois. ASC is a major subordinate command of Army Materiel Command, headquartered at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama.



To view and download more photos of the ceremony (and other 403rd AFSB events), go to the 403rd AFSB Flickr Album Page at: https://www.flickr.com/photos/afsb403d/albums



To see Darnell’s full official biography, go to the AFSBn-Korea page on the Army Sustainment Command website:

https://www.aschq.army.mil/Units/403rd/AFSBn-Korea/

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.14.2022 Date Posted: 07.14.2022 20:25 Story ID: 425025 Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFSBn-Korea welcomes ‘Team Darnell’ at assumption of command ceremony, by Galen Putnam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.