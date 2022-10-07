III MEF Band Performs Joint Jazz Concert with SWADF Band

Photo By Sgt. Marcos Alvarado | U.S. Marine Corps Master Gunnery Sgt. Michael Stanley, the Bandmaster of III Marine...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Marcos Alvarado | U.S. Marine Corps Master Gunnery Sgt. Michael Stanley, the Bandmaster of III Marine Expeditionary Force Band addresses the audience with Japan Air Self-Defense Force 2nd Lt. Nobu Takeuchi, the band Chief of the Southwestern Air Defense Force Band during a joint big band jazz concert at the Naha Cultural Arts Theater, Naha, Okinawa, Japan, July 10, 2022. The purpose of the concert was to show Tomo Ni, a Japanese phrase for togetherness, describing the relationship with allies, standing together in defense of shared values, peace, and a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Marcos A. Alvarado) see less | View Image Page

NAHA, OKINAWA, Japan - Musicians of the III Marine Expeditionary Force Band and the Southwestern Air Defense Force Band of the Japanese Air Self-Defense Force performed a joint big band concert July 10, 2022 at the Naha Cultural Arts Theater, Naha, Okinawa, Japan.



The SWADF Band is the only group that organizes big band concerts within the JSDF, focusing mainly on jazz and pop. Their III MEF Band counterparts specialize in symphonic classics and overtures and have performed in a wide variety of settings.



Although small groups from the JASDF and III MEF Bands have played together before; this was the first time the entirety of both bands have performed together.



“We've done combined efforts before with the 15th Brigade Band down in Naha… we do an annual concert with them and we’ve actually done a few things where the JASDF have augmented us,” said Chief Warrant Officer 3 Demarius Jackson, the Director of the III MEF Band. “One or two members of their band will come down and we’ll have a giant combined effort. As far as having a sole III MEF Band and JASDF Band combined, this is the first time we’ve ever done that.”



The purpose of the concert was to shine a spotlight on both groups’ love of big band music and “Tomo Ni” a Japanese phrase for togetherness, describing the relationship with allies standing together in defense of shared values, and peace.



“It is events like this that really shows the enduring friendship between both forces and that is something that we try to promote, that sense of togetherness,” added Jackson.



The SWADF Band performed first, followed by the III MEF Band, and finally the two combined. The bands implemented trumpets, tubas, drums, and bass guitars, playing together as one with moving solos in between each combined tune.



“This is a great opportunity for us,” said Staff Sgt. Yukinori Satomi, a member of the SWADF Band and the only double bass player in the JASDF. “I could learn a lot especially at this high a level.We want to continue this relationship and listen to their music too.”



Service members from both groups hoped this concert would be the first of many combined concerts in the future.



“I can definitely see this being an annual event,” Jackson announced, “I’m looking forward to planning it already.”