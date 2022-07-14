141st ARW to participate in Touch A Truck event

Guardsmen from the 141st Air Refueling Wing are scheduled to join the City of Liberty Lake and the Liberty Lake Municipal Library for their fourth annual Touch a Truck event 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. July

15 at Orchard Park in Liberty Lake.



The Touch A Truck is a free, hands-on event for the entire family to enjoy. More than two dozen static display vehicles will be on hand for event-goers to get the chance to sit behind the wheel and

learn about their features. The 141st Logistics Readiness Squadron, along with the 141st Civil Engineer Squadron and the 242nd Combat Communications Squadron will have various heavy-duty machinery used in the general maintenance of Fairchild Air Force Base on display for families to explore and “play” with.



Master Sgt. Evan Jacobus, noncommissioned officer-in-charge of ground transportation with the 141st LRS, spearheaded the wing’s effort to participate in the event and coordinated with various units

on base.



“These are always great, fun events for families to come out and check out the different vehicles we have,” Jacobus said. “It’s so important that we get out to the local community so they can see what we do and what we’re all about.”



The 141st ARW will showcase a 20-ton wrecker tow truck, a dump truck, and a light medium tactical vehicle in addition to police and fire vehicles, specialty machinery equipment, and public utility and maintenance rigs. Patrons can get up close and explore.



“I love this job and it gives me the chance to show off what the Washington Air National Guard does,” Jacobus said. “The community gets to be involved in what we’re doing and seeing the excitement, especially with kids, is so much fun.”



In addition to the static displays, there will be inflatable bouncy houses, a mini petting zoo, and food for purchase for the public to partake in.



Parking will be available at Orchard Park as well as at nearby Selkirk Middle School. For more information, please visit the City of Liberty Lake’s website: https://www.libertylakewa.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=656

