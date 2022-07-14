Marketplace 23-02 Officers should begin preparing now

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    07.14.2022

    Courtesy Story

    U.S. Army Human Resources Command

    Officers identified to move in the 23-02 assignment cycle (scheduled to report April 1 to Sept. 30, 2023) should begin preparing for their next assignments now.

    Officers have been identified to move in the 23-02 assignment cycle based on their Year Month Available to Move and can find their YMAV on their AIM2 profile at the top of Talent Marketplace screen.

    Officers who have concerns about their YMAV, or any issues/friction points that would make it difficult for them to PCS should reach out to their career managers immediately.

    It is imperative officers in the 23-02 assignment cycle open lines of communication with their career managers now, as they are prepared to assist officers in understanding their potential for promotion and the types of assignments individual officers will excel in based on past performance, knowledge, skills and behaviors. Career managers also ensure officers fully understand the Army talent alignment process.

    Officers in the 23-02 assignment cycle should update their officer records briefs, complete their AIM resumes, and begin talking to their brigade/battalion commanders about their future options.

    The overarching goal of the assignment process is to place the right officer, with the right qualifications, to the right assignment, at the right time. This is a holistic approach and personal preferences along with unit preferences and special assignment considerations are weighed heavily in determining an officer’s next assignment.

