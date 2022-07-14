Army saxophone player tells why she serves

Photo By Christopher Wilson | “I've continued to serve to be able to play my instrument and to play music with all...... read more read more Photo By Christopher Wilson | “I've continued to serve to be able to play my instrument and to play music with all of these awesome musicians. They’re a great group of people, but first and foremost, they’re family," said Wisconsin Army National Guard, 132nd Army Band saxophonist and platoon sergeant Sgt. 1st Class Lauren Tredinick on why she continues to serve. see less | View Image Page

FORT SILL, Okla. (July 14, 2022) — After nearly 20 years of service to the Wisconsin Army National Guard, 132nd Army Band saxophonist and platoon sergeant Sgt. 1st Class Lauren Tredinick still loves her job.



Tredinick joined the Guard at 17 years old, during a crossroads in her life. Since an early age, she has had a love of music, but as a teen, on the cusp of adulthood, she was also considering a career in business. The National Guard was able to help her meet both goals.



“I really wanted to do business, but I didn't want to give up the music,” said Tredinick. “An opportunity came around for me to be able to join the Wisconsin National Guard Band, so I auditioned and earned a position.”



Yes, she auditioned. Unlike most military occupations, the band is one of the few where the individual has to be completely proficient in the skillset before enlisting.



Tredinick explained potential recruits must audition in their primary instrument before being approved for enlistment. She said many potential bandmates begin auditioning in high school after meeting with a recruiter.



“This is not something the Army teaches you from square one, which is unlike a lot of other MOS’s,” said Tredinick. “Our musicians are selected based on proficiency of their instruments. You are not required to have previous experience as a professional musician or in a musical academic setting—your skill level is your greatest qualification.”



What has kept Tredinick serving all these years? She says it’s the people and the opportunities.



“I've continued to serve to be able to play my instrument and to play music with all of these awesome musicians,” said Tredinick. “They’re a great group of people, but first and foremost, they’re family. They are my brothers and sisters and the thing that I like to talk about most is all the opportunities the Wisconsin National Guard has offered, not just to me, but the Soldiers that I've worked with, especially over the last couple of years. We've gotten to go to Fort Sill, Oklahoma, Hawaii, Germany and all over the state of Wisconsin. We've marched in hometown parades, and we've played for Packer games.”