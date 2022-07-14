Civil Engineering and what it takes to build an “Installation of the Future”

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. –



Tyndall Air Force Base is currently undergoing a massive rebuild, preparing for incoming F-35A Lightning II aircraft while simultaneously evolving into the “Installation of the Future” and setting the foundation for future Department of Defense installations.



While most Air Force installations across the DoD have their own fleet of Civil Engineers to fix and maintain the base facilities, Tyndall is known as a ‘boss base’, meaning almost all of the CE projects are contracted out to civilian corporations.



“The CE operations flight is unique here at Tyndall as we have a Base Operations Support Contract,” said Tech. Sgt. Jamaz Jarvis, 325th Civil Engineer Squadron operations flight superintendent. “Because of this, government manning is extremely slim, but [we] still have to act as contract officer representatives as well as maintain all the Air Force required programs and activities other CE squadrons do.”



Senior Airman Zane Geiger, originally from St. Johns, Florida, works as a customer service operator within the 325th CES and is currently managing a section called Requirements and Optimization. The goal within this section is to improve the programs, processing and completion of CE taskers across the installation.



Similar to a base-wide facility manager, Geiger receives service requests that can be anything from a hangar’s power outage, a dig permit or an unwanted snake visit. All requests need to be properly prioritized and tasked out to the appropriate CE contractors.



“When things on base break or something is not working properly, I’m charge of getting the problem fixed,” said Geiger. “For example, if the power goes out in one of buildings where temperature sensitive equipment is being stored, I’m notified so that I can organize a team of contractors to go out and take care of the issue.”



Time management, task prioritization and following through with leadership expectations is essential within the 325th CES operations flight to ensure the advancement of the “Installation of the Future” continues.



“[Our mission] would be tough for any Airman,” said Jarvis. “[Geiger] literally had to start out running and we leaned on him heavily. That being said, he’s been exceptional. Since day one, I could depend on him to get tasks and projects done. He inspires me to be the best supervisor I can so that I can better posture him to meet his own goals and achieve the level of success we both think he can.”



In just two years of service, Geiger has received multiple wing level awards including Senior Airman Below-the-Zone. He has also completed a deployment, been tasked with temporary duty assignments and even participated in Tyndall’s Honor Guard.



“I’ve been very fortunate here at Tyndall,” stated Geiger. “It’s a very unique base to start out at within a CE squadron because of the rebuild and the fact that we are a ‘boss base’. I’ve had an opportunity to see a lot more of my career field that I wouldn’t have at any other installation because I would be stuck behind a desk.”



The “Installation of the Future” brings more to the DoD than technological advancements, it provides a unique opportunity for both the Airmen involved in the rebuild and those Airmen who will enjoy the finished project.

