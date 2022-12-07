Spark Tank 2023 call for submissions

ARCWERX HEADQUARTERS, Arizona – The Air National Guard is looking for Airmen with original and innovative ideas to compete in the 2023 Air Force Spark Tank competition, with preliminary rounds open June 1 to August 17, 2022.



Ideas must be submitted via the Guardians and Airmen Innovation Network (GAIN) platform. Submissions should be applicable for Air Force-wide implementation and have the potential to make significant impacts within a six-month to two-year time frame.



To create a Platform One account, individuals should visit https://login.dso.mil/ using a Common Access Card-enabled device. After creating a Platform One account, individuals can create a GAIN account at https://gain.apps.dso.mil.



All submissions must be accompanied by a three-minute video. Submitters should work with their local public affairs office for clearance and uploading of videos to the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service (DVIDS).



If you have a project and have any specific questions about your submission or general questions about Spark Tank competition, please contact the ANG Spark Tank Representative, MSgt Dana Garrett at dana.garrett.1@us.af.mil.

