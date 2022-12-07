Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Spark Tank 2023 call for submissions

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2022

    Story by Senior Master Sgt. Charles Givens 

    162nd Wing

    ARCWERX HEADQUARTERS, Arizona – The Air National Guard is looking for Airmen with original and innovative ideas to compete in the 2023 Air Force Spark Tank competition, with preliminary rounds open June 1 to August 17, 2022.

    Ideas must be submitted via the Guardians and Airmen Innovation Network (GAIN) platform. Submissions should be applicable for Air Force-wide implementation and have the potential to make significant impacts within a six-month to two-year time frame.

    To create a Platform One account, individuals should visit https://login.dso.mil/ using a Common Access Card-enabled device. After creating a Platform One account, individuals can create a GAIN account at https://gain.apps.dso.mil.

    All submissions must be accompanied by a three-minute video. Submitters should work with their local public affairs office for clearance and uploading of videos to the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service (DVIDS).

    If you have a project and have any specific questions about your submission or general questions about Spark Tank competition, please contact the ANG Spark Tank Representative, MSgt Dana Garrett at dana.garrett.1@us.af.mil.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2022
    Date Posted: 07.14.2022 13:59
    Story ID: 424991
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spark Tank 2023 call for submissions, by SMSgt Charles Givens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT