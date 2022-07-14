Oregon Guardsman to Compete in National Guard Soldier of the Year Competition

Courtesy Photo | Spc. Wyatt Walls, a fire support specialist with the Oregon Army National Guard, is...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Spc. Wyatt Walls, a fire support specialist with the Oregon Army National Guard, is one of seven competitors competing in the 2022 National All Guard Best Warrior Competition for the title of Soldier of the Year. (Photo Illustration by the Tennessee National Guard Joint Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

Spc. Wyatt Walls, a fire support specialist, with the Oregon Army National Guard will compete in the 2022 Army National Guard’s Best Warrior Competition at multiple training sites across Tennessee, July 24-29.



Walls won Oregon’s Soldier of the Year competition and will now compete against 7 of the top junior enlisted Soldiers from across the country to capture the title of National Guard Soldier of the Year. They will be competing alongside seven noncommissioned officers from across the country who are competing for the title of NCO of the Year.



“I’ve learned how to challenge myself and succeed even when not knowing about a topic or event,” said Walls.



Both the Soldiers and NCOs will compete in over 30 events, some including a survival swimming, a ruck march, written exams, day and night marksmanship events, obstacle courses, combat medical triage, and the Combat Fitness Test.



The winners of this national competition will be named the Soldier and NCO of the Year. They will represent the National Guard during the Army Best Warrior competition later this year, which will consist of the top Soldiers from the Army Reserves and Active-Duty.



Walls said he does Mixed Martial Arts, Jiujitsu, and Muay Thai in preparation for the intense competition.