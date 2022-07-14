305th Air Mobility Wing welcomes new wing commander

The 305th Air Mobility Wing held a change of command ceremony July 14, here.



U.S. Air Force Col. Elizabeth Hanson assumed command of the 305th Air Mobility Wing from Col. Scott Wiederholt, 305th AMW commander. Maj. Gen. Kenneth Bibb Jr., 18th Air Force commander, acted as the presiding officer for the ceremony.



“Scott, your personal leadership propelled the 305th to new heights,” said Bibb. “Today, you are passing on a highly professional and inclusive war-ready wing. I’m excited for your moving to become the vice commander of the United States Air Force Expeditionary Center. [Elizabeth], your proven skill and ability, I have every confidence that your airmen will reach new heights.”



Throughout his time here, Wiederholt led the 305th AMW through the COVID-19 pandemic, Operations Allies Welcome/Refuge, introduction of the KC-46A Pegasus, and Mobility Guardian ’21,



“It has been a privilege,” said Wiederholt. “The strides that this organization made in the past few years will be foundational to enable the execution of our nation’s future. I know you [Hanson] will lead the 305th well, and I know you will raise the bar even higher.”



Hanson previously served as the vice commander of the 521st Air Mobility Operations Wing at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. Hanson is a command pilot and weapons officer with over 3,300 flying hours, including 578 combat hours. Her flying experience has seen her in the seat of the C-12F Huron, C-17A Globemaster III, and KC-46A Pegasus.



“[Scott] thank you for all you’ve done for me here in the last few years. Your leadership and dedication to the Can Do wing is evident,” said Hanson. “I am proud to carry on the decade tradition of the Can Do wing and to be a part of this magnificent family and to see firsthand this wing’s future accomplishments.”



As the commander of the 305th AMW, Hanson will oversee all air operations at McGuire Field and Lakehurst Maxfield Field runways, ensuring successful global support for national security objectives, combat operations, and humanitarian relief efforts worldwide.



“To the airmen of the 305th Air Mobility Wing, you have adapted, innovated and worked together for each crisis, operation and challenge presented,” said Hanson. “Our world continues to change and evolve… no matter what may happen - together, we’ll continue to answer our nation’s call, accomplish the mission and most importantly, take care of one another.”

