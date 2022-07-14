908th Civil Engineer Squadron Welcomes New Commander

Photo By Senior Airman Shelby Thurman | Commander of the 908th Civil Engineer Squadron, Lt. Col. Randall Gibbs, addresses the...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Shelby Thurman | Commander of the 908th Civil Engineer Squadron, Lt. Col. Randall Gibbs, addresses the audience during an Assumption of Command ceremony July 9, 2022 at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. Gibbs takes command of the 908 CES as the wing is preparing for a potential remission from a tactical C-130H Hercules mission to being the Air Force's Formal Training Unit for the MH-139A Grey Wolf helicopter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shelby Thurman) see less | View Image Page

The commander of the 908th Airlift Wing’s Mission Support Group, Col. Clinton Cash, transferred command of the 908th Civil Engineering Squadron to Lt. Col. Randall Gibbs during an Assumption of Command ceremony, July 9 at Maxwell Air Force Base.



Gibbs pervious assignment was as the 560th Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineers operation flight commander from January 2020 to July 2022 at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina.



During the ceremony, Cash highlighted some of the experience that Gibbs will bring to the 908 CES. He emphasized his previous work as the manager for both the readiness and engineering sections at Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Georgia. According to Cash, this experience helped make Gibbs a commander that can further develop the 908 CES.



“He spent some time at Dobbins in the school house,” said Cash. “We hope to leverage those connections to strengthen our own training.”



Cash claimed that Gibbs most recent assignment, during which he worked alongside members of the 908 AW, helped him land the job.



“He recently returned from a deployment himself,” he said. “Fortunately and little did he know, that was his audition for this job.”



Gibbs also expressed his appreciation and gratitude to the 908 CES.



“I’m grateful to be joining this team,” he said. “Thank you all for your service to the country, especially as reservists.”



He closed his speech by assuring members that he would lead alongside them.



"Together we will fight. Together we win,” he said. “I look forward to serving with each and every one of you.”



Gibbs graduated from the U.S. Air Force Academy in 2003 as a Civil Engineer officer. After eight years of active duty service, he transitioned to the Air Force Reserves. He has deployed five times in support of Operations Enduring Freedom, Iraqi Freedom, Inherent Resolve, Spartan Shield and Ulchi-Freedom Guardian.