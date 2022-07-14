Robins Air Force Base opens new MQ-9 Reaper facility

Photo By Tommie Horton | Trent Bryan, 402nd Electronics Maintenance Group electronics technician, operates a...... read more read more Photo By Tommie Horton | Trent Bryan, 402nd Electronics Maintenance Group electronics technician, operates a test station at the newly opened MQ-9 Reaper unmanned aerial vehicle electronics maintenance repair line at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, July 12, 2022. The Reaper is employed primarily as an intelligence-collection asset and secondarily against dynamic execution targets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tommie Horton) see less | View Image Page

The Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex held a ribbon cutting ceremony for a new MQ-9 Reaper aircraft electronics repair facility at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, July 12, 2022.



The ribbon cutting ceremony is part of the collective depot activation efforts for the MQ-9 Reaper Public Private Partnership efforts to the 402nd Electronics Maintenance Group and 402nd Software Engineering Group with the WR-ALC, and L3Harris Technologies.



Chris Barkley, 402nd EMXG director, said this is part of an ongoing partnership to provide depot level support.



“This repair facility will give specialized electronics and avionics support for the MQ-9 Reaper,” he said. “We expect to have continued success with this and other EMXG work coming to the facility.”



The Reaper is employed primarily as an intelligence-collection asset and secondarily against dynamic execution targets. The aircraft is capable of remaining in the air for a long periods of time, and has a wide-range of sensors, multi-mode communications suite, and precision weapons, it provides a unique capability to perform strike, coordination and reconnaissance against high-value, fleeting and time-sensitive targets.

Tim Avera, WR-ALC Business Office director, said the MQ-9 work will be done in a state-of–the-art facility.



“Work will start immediately on the MQ-9 Reaper repair line,” he said, “The required skillsets are avionics and electronic technicians and engineers. Technical schools are a primary source for talent.”



Ron Fehlen, L3Harris Technologies vice president and general manager, said work will improve communications.



“Work done at the MQ-9 Reaper facility will ensure the communications and information transmission components operate effectively to support the warfighter,” he said.



Avera said this will be a long-term legacy program at Robins.



“The workload is expected to extend into the 2040's or until the sunset of the aircraft,” he said.