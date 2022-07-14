Petty Officer 2nd Class Kina Kawakami earns Enlisted Person of the Quarter for Training Center Cape May

Training Center Cape May is supported by countless high-performing staff members who go above and beyond to ensure mission-critical needs are met and personnel are supported in getting the job done.



This week, we are highlighting Petty Officer Second Class Kina Kawakami, a health services technician at the training center’s medical clinic, as she was recognized as the Enlisted Person of the Quarter for the training center, May 6, 2022. Kawakami was recognized for her superior performance of duty while assigned to TRACEN Cape May’s health, safety, and work-life regional practice center from January to March 2022.



As the lead certified pharmacy technician, she successfully facilitated the transfer of over $1 million worth of vaccines to the training center in order to support vaccine operations across the district. In addition, Kawakami skillfully trained other corpsmen from Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City in the use of the new Military Health System Genesis pharmacy software, which ensured a successful software launch and minimized disruptions to healthcare operations.



She provided system management expertise to the clinic administrator at Air Station Atlantic City for future support of satellite pharmacy services for their Coast Guard members and dependents. Kawakami additionally provided support throughout the AOR by coordinating crucial pharmacy logistical support and an inventory throughout Air Station Atlantic City, Sector Delaware Bay and Sector New York, with a focus on the proper disposal of expired medications.



“Petty Officer Kawakami is an individual who exemplifies the Coast Guard’s core values on a daily basis and is a model for all to emulate,” said Master Chief Petty Officer Juan Perez, the clinic supervisor at Training Center Cape May. “Her sense of service to others is visible by her great personal commitment to provide the best of quality care to patients and by her great personal commitment to help her shipmates, both personally and professionally.”

