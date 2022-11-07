CenterPoint Energy creates more opportunity for DoD STARBASE Louisiana

BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. July 11, 2022-- CenterPoint Energy presented a second grant to DoD STARBASE Louisiana for $24,300 July 11 here.

STARBASE is a science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) program that invests in the local community’s youth.

The latest grant brings the total monetary contribution to $38,300 this year. Several CenterPoint Energy company representatives came out to STARBASE to present the grant and to see firsthand what new projects will be possible with the additional funds.

“The grant from the CenterPoint Energy Foundation will be used to purchase Dobot robotic arms which will enable more than 2000 fifth-grade students to code a robot to complete various tasks,” said Laurie Ilgenfritz, DoD STARBASE, Louisiana director. “We will also be able to purchase more CO2 cars and a new track for our middle school program where 6th graders create virtual prototypes and blueprints, and simulate races before making actual CO2 cars and racing them, said Ilgenfritz.”

Members of the 307th Bomb Wing, STARBASE’s official sponsoring unit, and the 11th Bomb Squadron, their active duty counterpart, attended the grant presentation to applaud CenterPoint Energy’s effort to ensure students can continue to engage in new STEM activities.

“I see the asymmetric impact that the program is having on kids in our local community with the budget they have,” said Col. David Anderson, 307th BW commander. “So for CenterPoint Energy to be able to come out and help them pursue their endeavor is just amazing, said Anderson.”

Part of CenterPoint Energy’s mission is to impact student’s lives, especially those in lower income, under-resourced communities, so every child has an opportunity for things like this, said Theresa Sauls, CenterPoint Energy community relations specialist. She thanked STARBASE for their efforts and said the company is looking forward to continuing the partnership.

For more information on STARBASE programs visit https://starbasela.org/.

