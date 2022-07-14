U.S. Army Chief of Staff Spouse tours USAG Bavaria

GARMISCH, Germany - Army veteran Maria McConville, spouse of Gen. James C. McConville, U.S. Army Chief of Staff, visited the Garmisch community, a satellite installation of U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria. At the same time her husband, Gen. James C. McConville, U.S. Army Chief of Staff, attended the Conference of European Armies on 6 and 7 July at Edelweiss Lodge & Resort in Garmisch-Partenkirchen. Together with Erin Williams, spouse of U.S. Army Europe and Africa’s Commanding General, Gen. Darryl Williams the party received a two-day tour of garrison service offices and organizations.

On their first day they met for a casual luncheon downtown Garmisch with spouses from Edelweiss Lodge & Resort (Armed Forces Recreation Center) NATO School in Oberammergau and the Garmisch Community. They talked about life in a small satellite community and some of the challenges the families face about three hours away from a full service garrison.

“I can understand the challenges and struggles families face here in the Bavarian Alps where a majority of the regular services of a garrison are not available at all times and travel time to the nearest installation takes several hours” McConville said.

Following the luncheon, the schedule included an office call with deputy garrison manager Laura Hemming, a tour of the Child Development Center, the Fitness Center and a meeting with Chaplain (LTC) David Schnarr at the garrison chapel. He spoke about the Strong Bonds program, a chaplain-led program for Soldiers and their families, focusing on relationships and relationship preventive maintenance rather than relationship repair. He shared his impression that civilian employees could benefit just as much from the program if it was available. He also pointed out the newly launched program by the Chief of Chaplains “Life Worth Living” approaching suicide prevention focusing on reasons for living and having a successful life.



McConville is a Registered Dietitian and a Certified Personal Trainer. So to no surprise the second day started with a walking tour around nearby Lake Eibsee followed by a visit to Munich International School in Starnberg where students from the Garmisch Community and NATO School in Oberammergau attend High School.

Day two and the official program concluded with a visit to the community library, the PX and the Commissary.

