    Junior Golf Camp returns for the summer

    A junior golfer lines up his putt during the 2022 Junior Golf Camp hosted by the Fort Jackson Golf Club.

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2022

    Story by Alexandra Shea 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    The Fort Jackson Golf Club has returned with another Junior Golf Camp program. Children 6 and older can get help with their golf game from Professional Golf Association instructors in a fun atmosphere.

    “It can be challenging teaching children, but I’ve been teaching juniors for over 20 years now,” said Will Forrest, Fort Jackson Golf Club assistant golf professional. “I love doing it and this golf camp is probably one of the best things for kids. It grows their interest and game on top of getting them outside.”

    The camp is offered throughout three months; June, July and August. The July camp started July 11 with new and returning students. The children are divided into age groups where those aged 6 to 9 meet from 8 to 9:30 a.m. and those aged 10 and above meet from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

    During each one and a half hour session, children learn techniques to improve their golf game covering putting, chipping and their swing.

    “They will see an improvement in their game,” Forrest said. “We do all we can to build on their foundations.”

    For 7-year-old Zoe Zweimiller, Junior Golf Camp has become a family affair and opportunity to make her Paw-Paw proud.

    “My kids attended this camp when they were kids,” said Randy Hudson, commonly called Paw-Paw by his granddaughter Zoe. “I’m proud of her and love seeing her having a good time and making new friends. It’s a great environment.”

    Hudson said he gets to practice with Zoe and looks forward to the day they will be able to play a full game together.

    Hudson was able to watch Zoe and her fellow students as they worked on putting. She frequently looked back and shouted, “I got it in Paw-Paw.”

    Hudson was joined by other parents and chatted about the children’s clubs and how well each was doing during the session.

    Forrest ensured the children had fun while learning by creating two teams and having them see who had the best putt, like a Captain’s Choice game. During this type of game, the team captain selects the best drive and team players move forward on the green to play off the chosen ball. The CG’s First Friday Golf event is Captain’s Choice.

    Forrest said those who have missed the first two camp sessions can still participate in the last session in August. He said that registration forms are available at the club house and costs $50 for the week-long camp.

    “Just come in and signup,” Forrest said. “It’s a $50 fee and when they are ready, we can get them out here.”

    The August session will be the final session of the year. Those interested in enrollment can stop by the Fort Jackson Golf Club located at 3652 Semmes Road. For more information about the program, call (803) 787-4344.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2022
    Date Posted: 07.14.2022 08:55
    Story ID: 424966
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Junior Golf Camp returns for the summer, by Alexandra Shea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    children
    summer program
    Directorate of Family and Morale Welfare and Recreation
    Fort Jackson Golf Club
    Installation Management Command-Fort Jackson
    2022 Junior Golf Camp

