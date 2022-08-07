Army now a family affair for the Hansons

Photo By Alexandra Shea | Col. Ryan Hanson, Fort Jackson garrison commander, left, Bradshaw Hanson, Col....... read more read more Photo By Alexandra Shea | Col. Ryan Hanson, Fort Jackson garrison commander, left, Bradshaw Hanson, Col. Hanson’s son, center, and Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Cesar Duran, right, pose for a photo July 8, 2022, shortly after Col. Hanson delivered the Oath of Enlistment to his son. Duran, a career recruiter advised Bradshaw about enlisting. Bradshaw contracted as a 25H- Network Communications Systems Specialist and received a $35,000 bonus as part of the Army’s ‘quick ship’ bonus. see less | View Image Page

Children of Soldiers can live unique lives. Growing up in a military lifestyle can mean attending several grade and high schools overseas, frequent moves, and sometimes go months without a parent as they deploy in support of military operations.



While this lifestyle is often considered the norm, those outside of the military can find it strange and unusual. These children often join the military themselves and one of the proudest moments a military parent can have is watching their own children enlist and follow their successes throughout their military careers.



Col. Ryan Hanson, garrison commander, joined the ranks of proud military parents July 8. He was able to deliver the Oath of Enlistment to his son Bradshaw Hanson and 15 other enlistees at the Fort Jackson Military Entrance Processing Station.



“I’m a very proud father right now,” Col. Hanson said. “I had the opportunity to enlist my son in the Army.”



“It’s exciting,” Bradshaw said. “I’m lucky, I got the MOS that I wanted to do.”



Bradshaw will become a 25H-Network Communications Systems Specialist once he completes his Advanced Individual Training at Fort Gordon, Georgia.



Bradshaw is enrolled at Midland Technical University and has taken coursework inline with a network communications specialist that can net a median salary of $95,185 annually according to glassdoor.com.



Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Cesar Duran had a helping hand in Bradshaw’s enlistment as Duran used his recruiting expertise to provide guidance to Bradshaw as he explored his military career options.



“Sgt. Maj. Duran was the first person that he met on Fort Jackson,” Col. Hanson said. “From that first moment, (Bradshaw) was drawn to him.”



“As a career recruiter I have always felt a connection with new applicants coming into the Army. I have never felt as connected as I have with him,” Duran said. “I felt like I was helping a family member. I didn’t do much, I just answered any questions that they had and gave them the truth.”



“As a young man who just recently graduated high school that was looking for something new, I believe he has made the best decision with where he is in his life,” Col. Hanson added. “He is going to join a new family and team. It’s going to put him on an amazing path.”

The Hanson Family spent the weekend celebrating before Bradshaw prepares to attend Basic Combat Training. He took advantage of the Army’s “quick ship” bonus and will report to Fort Jackson’s reception battalion August 16.



The program is available to all eligible future Soldiers and offers a $35,000 bonus in all career fields to those that ship to their BCT site within 45 days.



“It’s something special that I will get to see him for Family Day and graduation here on Fort Jackson and then AIT is right down the road, so he is not far from family,” Col. Hanson said. “I’m super excited to see him grow into the man I know he can be.”