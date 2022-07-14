U.S. Ambassador visits 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area

Photo By Sgt. Spencer Rhodes | The U.S. Ambassador to the Federal Republic of Germany, the Honorable Amy Gutmann,...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Spencer Rhodes | The U.S. Ambassador to the Federal Republic of Germany, the Honorable Amy Gutmann, takes a photo with 7th Army Training Command's Commander, Brig. General Joseph E. Hilbert, and Consular General, July 12, 2022. The visit marks the first for the Ambassador since being appointed to the position in February 2022. (Army photo by Sgt. Spencer Rhodes, 53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team) see less | View Image Page

GERMANY—U.S. Ambassador to Germany, Dr. Amy Gutmann, visited 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, July 12-13.

On the second day of Gutmann’s visit she was joined by German Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

Ambassador Gutmann spent time with Joint Multinational Training Group – Ukraine and the units facilitating their training mission while also paying tribute to the many formations that arrived in Grafenwoehr to support Germany and NATO during an address Wednesday.

Gutmann, while visiting an equipment maintenance course for Ukrainian Soldiers, praised Soldiers for their service and pointed out how proud they should be for serving during such a historic time.

As a testament to the transatlantic partnership between the U.S. and Germany, Gutmann emphasized during an address to 1st Armor “Raider” Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division soldiers, that the strength of multinational training is created through the bond held by both militaries, creating a joint training capability for allies across the European Theater.

“…Make no mistake: our most powerful tool is the strength of our partnership. Our partnership is focused on safeguarding stability and democracy in a world that became more unstable when Putin invaded Ukraine on February 24,” said Gutmann.

The sentiment was shared by President Steinmeier during the same address, exemplifying the shared unity between Germany and the U.S., not just from the military but its leadership.

“We stand united in this difficult time. Our transatlantic alliance is strong. We are united to defend freedom, democracy and international law,” said Steinmeier. “We are united in our support of Ukraine – politically and financially, with humanitarian and military assistance.”

Looking at the Raider Brigade specifically, Gutmann said they constituted the unwavering commitment of the United States to a free and peaceful Europe, after arriving in Germany on Feb. 24, the same day as the Russian invasion of Ukraine. This commitment to freedom she said, makes a demand on all of us.

“Future generations will look back on how we served the cause of freedom and security at this pivotal moment … To you, General Williams, to your men and women standing on freedom’s watch here and across Europe and Africa, to the Soldiers of the Raider Brigade, I thank you, we thank you,” said Gutmann.