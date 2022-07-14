Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Warlords of HSM 51 Conduct Change of Command

    Sailors Conduct Flight Operations Aboard USS Dewey (DDG 105)

    Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Samantha Oblander | EAST CHINA SEA (June 30, 2022) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Ashley Iuli, from Los...... read more read more

    ATSUGI, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    07.14.2022

    Courtesy Story

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    ATSUGI, Japan (July 14, 2022) – Commander M. E. Kawika Chang relieved Commander Timothy E. Rogers as the 25th commanding officer of the “Warlords” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 at a change of command ceremony held July 14, in the HSM-51 hangar bay on board Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi in Ayase, Japan.

    Cmdr. Rogers was honored for his service and successful tour in leading the “Warlords” by Commander, Helicopter Maritime Strike Wing, U.S. Pacific Fleet, Capt. Brannon S. Bickel. Rogers is transitioning to his new position at the office of the Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) N7 Strategic Warfighting Innovation Cell. His previous tours include operational tours at HSM-71 and HSM-75, HSM-41 as an instructor pilot, Flag Aide to Commander Naval Air Forces, and serving as the HSM Community Placement Officer, Naval Personnel Command.

    Cmdr. Chang is a prior “Warlord” and assumes command after serving as executive officer since May 2021. His previous tours include the “Vipers” of Helicopter Anti-Submarine Squadron Light (HSL) 48, HSL/HSM-51 facilitating the transition from the SH-60B to the MH-60R, operational Department Head tour with HSM-74 “Swamp Foxes,” and the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Washington D.C. (J7, Joint Force Development Directorate). He has accumulated over 2,400 flight hours in Naval aircraft.

    Assuming the duties as executive officer is Cmdr. Thomas J. McDonald having most recently completed an assignment to the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Washington D.C. (J7, Joint Force Development Directorate).

    The HSM-51 Warlords are a Forward Deployed Naval Forces (FDNF) squadron based in Japan and are home to approximately 320 officer and enlisted military personnel. The command operates and deploys MH-60R Seahawk helicopter detachments that support all theatre-based Arleigh Burke-class destroyers and Ticonderoga-class cruisers assigned to Commander Task Force (CTF) 70 and CTF-71.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2022
    Date Posted: 07.14.2022 06:47
    Story ID: 424959
    Location: ATSUGI, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Warlords of HSM 51 Conduct Change of Command, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Sailors Conduct Flight Operations Aboard USS Dewey (DDG 105)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    7th Fleet
    Atsugi
    Warlords
    US Navy
    CTF 70
    HSM 51

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT