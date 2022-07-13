German Federal President Visits 7th Army Training Command

Photo By Sgt. Spencer Rhodes | German President Frank-Walter Steinmeiers speaks with a 3rd Infantry Division, 1st...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Spencer Rhodes | German President Frank-Walter Steinmeiers speaks with a 3rd Infantry Division, 1st Armor Brigade soldier, July 13, 2022, during a visit to 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area. President Steinmeier traveled to 7 ATC to thank U.S. troops for their contributions to the freedom and security of Germany and its NATO allies in Europe, while also paying tribute to the importance of the transatlantic partnership between the U.S. and Germany. (Army photo by Sgt. Spencer Rhodes, 53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team) see less | View Image Page

GRAFENWOEHR, Germany—German Federal President (Bundespresident) Frank-Walter Steinmeier visited 7th Army Training Command July 12.



The purpose of the Federal President’s visit was to thank U.S. troops for their key contribution to the freedom and security of Germany and its NATO allies in Europe.



Accompanying Steinmeier were U.S. Ambassador to Germany Dr. Amy Gutmann, U.S. Army Europe and Africa Commander Gen. Darryl Williams and 7th ATC Commander Brig. Gen. Joseph Hilbert.



After a welcome ceremony at 7th ATC headquarters, Steinmeier gave remarks to Soldiers at the Grafenwoehr Training Area.



“Thank you for your service, thank you for your sacrifice,” said Steinmeier. “What you do here, each and every one of you, is existential [sic] importance to the security of my country, my people, our continent and our alliance.”



Steinmeier also paid tribute to the strength of the transatlantic partnership between Germany and the U.S. and reaffirmed Germany’s commitment to solidarity with fellow members of the Alliance.



After the remarks, Steinmeier spent time with Soldiers who gave their account of experiences in training overseas and with fellow NATO members. Steinmeier discussed the Soldiers’ vital service to the nation and being away from family and other loved ones for a lengthy period of time.



U.S. Soldiers from 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division explained to Steinmeier the effectiveness of heavy equipment and strategic impact of combat vehicles during battlefield engagement with opposing forces.



1st ABCT, 3rd ID Commander Col. Peter Moon compared the larger range capacity in Grafenwoehr that allows flexibility to conduct and execute various training exercises more effectively and how welcoming the Grafenwoehr community has been since they arrived from Fort Stewart, Ga.



“At our home station Fort Stewart, we have a certain number of ranges to be able to shoot different caliber weapons systems simultaneously,” said Moon. “The amount of air space in Germany allows us to shoot large caliber artillery or mortars giving us a lot of flexibility to shoot more.”



After Steinmeier’s visit with 1st ABCT, he ate chow with Soldiers and toured other units training at Grafenwoehr, including German and British Army units.



Steinmeier reaffirmed to all troops that Germany would do everything in its power to uphold unity amongst NATO alliances and also defend every inch of NATO territory.



“We, as Germans, owe our gratitude to all of them—to those who are serving with you in Germany and across Europe, and to those who came before you,” said Steinmeier. “I want to send my greetings and my gratitude to the hundreds of thousands of veterans and their families in America, who have served in my country before.”



The Federal President of Germany is the head of state, while the chancellor is the head of government. Steinmeier is the first Federal President since 1996 to visit U.S. Armed Forces in Germany.