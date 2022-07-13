NAVCENT Adds Resiliency Resources to Bahrain Waterfront for Sailors

MANAMA, Bahrain – U.S. Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT) unveiled a resiliency center July 13 that now provides more services to Sailors and Coast Guardsmen who are stationed in Bahrain.



Leaders unveiled a revamped Waterfront Resiliency Center during a ceremony that marked the culmination of efforts by a team of chaplains, counselors and leaders from area commands to improve support for service members.



Rear Adm. Sean Bailey, deputy commander of NAVCENT and U.S. 5th Fleet, urged leaders in attendance to confront any stigma associated with seeking help.



“Lead by speaking up and advocating for programs and services the center will offer,” said Bailey. “When we are able to connect with one another, we can navigate the challenges in our lives and we are better positioned to cope, recover and continue giving our personal best.”



The Waterfront Resiliency Center previously served only as a meeting point for military personnel to interface with their chaplains. The facility now offers a broader range of support for service members including military family life counseling; workshops on suicide awareness, strengthening marriage, and warrior toughness; and resiliency building events hosted by the Red Cross and Fleet and Family Support Center.



“Equipping service members with the tools and skills to handle pressure will reduce distractions and enable them to be more mission-focused,” said Bailey.



In February, NAVCENT launched a two-year pilot program that expands mental health care options. Under the pilot program, service members and families experiencing acute mental health problems can receive up to a month of inpatient care, as well as intensive outpatient care, from community-based providers in Bahrain.



U.S. military commands in Bahrain also published a “Mental Health Roadmap” last fall to remind service members and their families of options for care. Click here to download the Mental Health Roadmap: https://www.cusnc.navy.mil/BH-Road-Map/

