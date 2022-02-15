Testament to Triumph

The sun has risen on the island of Kaua`i and the Security Department puts on their Kevlar plates and gathers their training equipment. The Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) Security Department trains every Tuesday, preparing themselves for real-life scenarios and ensuring they are fully mission capable. Training is a responsibility of the whole department, but one person is in charge of the playbook.

Master-at-Arms 1st Class Marcel Blocker, PMRF’s Security Department Training Petty Officer, ensures that security forces are trained and ready for any situation that may arise. He performs his duties with passion as it’s been his dream since childhood.

“I am the first person in my family to pursue any type of law enforcement,” said Blocker. “I was also the first person to join the military and graduate college. I liked experiencing a lot of new things in life that I didn’t know about because the things I did know, I didn't want in my life.”

His passion to work in law enforcement stemmed from a significant memory in his past.

“The night before my mother passed away, we were watching Cops,” said Blocker. “I remember her saying, ‘Marcel, that’s what I want you to do. That’s what I want you to be.’ That’s stayed with me my whole life. I’ve had no other passion than to pursue law enforcement.”

Blocker hails from the northwestern part of the District of Columbia.

“I love my area and I’d love to be back home,” said Blocker. “I love the culture. But it is definitely bittersweet. It was a rocky road growing up because of situations I had like the passing of my mother, then my grandfather. I went back and forth between my father and my grandmother.”

In his youth, the streets of D.C. were an influence to Blocker. It wasn’t until his high school years when he was enrolled into the Navy Junior ROTC program.

“That’s what actually got me interested in military life,” said Blocker. “It was a prerequisite for me at the school because I was always getting into trouble. Joining the Navy Junior ROTC changed me. I actually enjoyed it, especially things like being on the drill team. I eventually became the captain until the program was cut from the school.”

Blocker didn’t know what to do once the program was cut but kept on the grind. His grades remained at exceptional standings which eventually led him to his acceptance into University of Maryland, Eastern Shores. During his four years of college, he had struggles with financial aid and his scholarship which led him to become a working student to pay for his education. He pushed forward and graduated with a degree in Criminal Justice.

“I put myself into the police academy on my way to becoming a police officer,” said Blocker. “After I graduated, I was celebrating with my family but ended up being at the wrong place at the wrong time. I was arrested that night which also got me kicked out of the police academy.”

Blocker became lost until he came to a realization.

“I was doing a lot of dumb stuff and things were going downhill,” said Blocker. “Things started to get too serious and trouble was just finding me everywhere I went. I realized I just needed to get out of there.”

This eventually led him to join as an enlisted Sailor in the Master-at-Arms rating. He reported to Recruit Training Command in May of 2016 and to his first command in Bahrain by December. He is currently stationed at PMRF where he is the training leading petty officer in the Security Department.

“I feel like everything in my military career up to this point has been a great stepping stone,” said Blocker. “Coming to this command, I’m learning a lot about how to lead a department. I’m taking on other responsibilities that don't require me to patrol in a squad car or respond to calls. Instead, I’m making sure that everyone around me can do the exact same thing and make sure everyone is safe.”

Blocker has a role in training security to shape the future of Naval Security Forces.

“I just want to be an example of impartial, unbiased and not judging a book by its cover,” said Blocker. “I like to preach to take on a situation as it is given to you and not by what you think it is. Sometimes people fear certain people more than others. It shouldn’t matter what age a person is or what they look like.”

