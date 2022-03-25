KEASA, Local Students Examine Stars from PMRF

The island of Kauai has beautiful mountains, beaches and valleys. When the sun goes down, we look up to see the beauty of its night sky. The Kauai Educational Association for Science and Astronomy (KEASA), established in 1989, is an organization that gives amateur astronomers a chance to be active in astronomy and educate those who are interested in the field. The KEASA Observatory at the Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) is used to hold monthly star watches for students and KEASA members.

“KEASA is a group of astronomy enthusiasts that do public outreach to show people what we love to do,” said David Bickham, Communications Engineer at PMRF. “We host schools all over the island and even some from Oahu. Our goal is to deliver science enrichment through astronomy.”

KEASA members held an event, March 24, for students of Island School, introducing them to astronomy, showing them constellations and methods for finding them.

James Merritt, Director of Events for KEASA, explains that students are shown how to turn on systems within the observatory, and they are given a visual demonstration by using telescopes.

“It’s important for them to look up at the night sky to see things that they wouldn’t be able to see with the naked eye and realize that there is a big world out there with lots of wonders that you can see with a telescope,” said Merritt. “We want to broaden their view and show them a bigger world than what we live in. It’s similar to biology and using a microscope where you can see more as you look further. It's the same with astronomy.”

Kauai is an ideal place to stargaze because light pollution is very minimal.

“There are very dark skies here, especially being at sea level,” said Merritt. “A lot of places, even throughout the other islands, have cities that produce a lot of light pollution. I’ve actually heard that the Milky Way during clear skies can actually cast shadows on the ground because it is so bright.”

KEASA’s outreach programs and monthly star watches help influence young minds of Kauai to be involved in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) fields.

“We can inspire these kids to pursue careers in science and technology,” said Bickham. “Astronomy is a wholesome and fulfilling hobby that can give kids their start in STEM careers.”

Military members stationed at PMRF are offered a free membership with KEASA.

For more information visit http://www.keasa.org/ or call David Bickham at 808-635-6087.

