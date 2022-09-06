PMRF Holds Change of Command Ceremony

Capt. Brett Stevenson relieved Capt. Timothy Young as the commander of the world’s largest instrumented multi-environment range, Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF), Barking Sands, during a ceremony held on PMRF June 9th.

Young assumed command of PMRF in August 2019. During his two years in command, PMRF executed nearly 40,000 hours of range testing and training events, including RIMPAC 2020. Young prioritized natural and cultural resource management resulting in PMRF, together with the federally recognized lineal descendants of Mānā, sharing the prestigious Historic Hawai‘i Foundation 2020 Preservation Award for Achievement in New Construction for the Lua Kupapa`u O Nohili crypt. PMRF also placed third in the Fiscal Year 2021 Commander, Naval Installation Command’s Installation Excellence Award.

“Indeed it has been the privilege of a lifetime to serve here with you,” Young said, during his last speech as commanding officer, “and we are forever grateful for this ohana and this community.”

Guest speaker Rear Adm. Timothy Kott, Commander, Navy Region Hawaii, spoke of Capt. Young’s career and accomplishments while serving as commanding officer at PMRF.

“His compassion, his empathy, and his professionalism are hallmarks we desire in our leaders. He brings out the very best in all of us.”

During the ceremony, Capt. Young invited the mayor, Derek Kawakami, to the stage and presented him with a paddle as a token of appreciation to the county of Kaua`i.

“We here on Kaua`i and Ni`ihau have so much to be grateful for,” Kawakami said, “and having a presence like the Navy and all of the support staff here at PMRF, to be a part of this community is something that every single morning I wake up and I’m blessed.”

Following his speech, Kawakami presented Young with a gift in return, naming June 9, 2022 as Captain Timothy Young day.

Young’s next assignment will be as the Chief of Staff, Carrier Strike Group Nine in San Diego.

Stevenson, from southern Oregon, enlisted in the Navy in 1990, serving as a Naval Aircrewman and Aviation Ordnanceman. He was commissioned through Officer Candidate School, reporting to NAS Pensacola, Florida for flight training in December 1998. He earned his Naval Flight Officer Wings in February 2000. During his aviation career Stevenson has logged more than 4,450 flight hours in the EA-18G, EA-6B, P-3C, and SH-60B, as well as 462 carrier arrested landings. His previous assignments include leading the Airborne Electronic Attack Weapons School (HAVOC) in the Naval Aviation Warfighting Development Center (NAWDC), Fallon, Nevada; carrier deployments on the USS Theodore Roosevelt and USS Abraham Lincoln, as well as flying missions in support of Operations Southern Watch, Northern Watch, Enduring Freedom and New Dawn.

Stevenson addressed his new crew for the first time. “I can’t begin to properly express what an honor it is to lead this amazing, dedicated, tireless team of professionals.” Stevenson said, “Now I’m not going to bore you with my musings on leadership today or detail a ten point plan on transforming an organization because this moment isn’t about me. It’s really about all of you.”

