Battle of Midway 80th Anniversary

June 2022 will mark the 80th anniversary of America’s most historically significant naval victory: the Battle of Midway, a multi-day engagement fought June 3-7 of 1942. Widely considered a turning point in World War II’s Pacific theater, the U.S. victory at the Battle of Midway significantly curbed Japan’s offensive capabilities, shifting the tide of the war strictly in the Allies’ favor.

In May 1942, when Barking Sands/Mānā was designated an Army Air Force station, it was officially called Barking Sands Army Air Base (AAB). The airbase was still under construction at this time, but most of the barracks and administration buildings were completed. The first of many flying units to arrive was the 91st VP Squadron (Navy), which consisted of PBY5 torpedo planes. VMF-223 and VMF-224 (Marine Air Group 24), consisting of seven or eight fighter planes and about 25 enlisted men each, also arrived at Barking Sands at this time to train in night-fighter interception.

Not long after the AAF established its presence at Barking Sands, American forces met the Japanese head- on in the Pacific in the momentous Battle of Midway. On June 3rd, the 42nd Bomb Squadron (Heavy) landed six B-17s, under the command of Major George A. Blakely, at Barking Sands en route to the imminent sea battle. Using Barking Sands as a launching point, the B-17’s took off at 2:05 p.m. to arrive at Midway that evening. The 42nd, part of the larger 11th Bombardment Group, assisted in bombing the Japanese fleet in the battle.

American air power planners predicted that injured or returning aircraft might make landings at any island that could be reached, including Kaua‘i. Specifically, Barking Sands was put on warning of the potential for B-17s to land at the base. Historical records differ on whether or not this actually happened, however one unit history makes mention of numbers of injured aircraft flying into Barking Sands.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.04.2022 Date Posted: 07.13.2022 21:31 Story ID: 424939 Location: KEKAHA, HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Battle of Midway 80th Anniversary, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.