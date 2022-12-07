Pacific Partnership Kicks off in Palau

KOROR, PALAU, July 12, 2022 – Pacific Partnership 2022 kicked off in Koror, Palau, July 12.



Now in its 17th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific.



In Palau, the Pacific Partnership 2022 (PP22) team, comprised of representatives from Australia, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States, will work together with their counterparts on a range of activities and projects, specifically related to humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, and medical exchanges.



U.S. Ambassador to Palau John Hennessey-Niland noted that "Pacific Partnership reflects our deep commitment to the people of Palau and the region. We welcome the opportunity to work and learn from one another as we continue to work for a Free and Open Indo-Pacific.”



PP22 activities are coordinated with the host nation and are conducted based on Palau’s requirements and requests. Engagements in Palau include medical subject-matter-expert exchanges related to pediatric care, maternity care, neonatal care, intensive and critical care, mental health for military veterans, and physical therapy.



“I am excited to begin our mission in Palau and deepen the already strong partnership we share with both Palau and our partner nations,” said Capt. Hank Kim, Pacific Partnership mission commander. “I look forward to sharing experiences and exchanging expertise so we can collectively build skills that will last well after the mission.”



As part of PP22, the mission team will conduct missions throughout Oceania and the Western Pacific.



For more information about Pacific Partnership and USNS Mercy, visit www.facebook.com/USNSMERCY, www.facebook.com/pacificpartnership, or https://www.msc.usff.navy.mil/ships/mercy/.



Commander, Task Force 73 public affairs can be reached via email at CTF73_Public_Affairs@fe.navy.mil.

