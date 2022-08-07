Idaho National Guard helps educate teens in local youth club

Photo By Crystal Farris | EDUCATING OUR YOUTH: More than 25 teenagers from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Ada County,...... read more read more Photo By Crystal Farris | EDUCATING OUR YOUTH: More than 25 teenagers from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Ada County, Idaho, toured Gowen Field as part of their out-of-school program to learn more about the Idaho Army National Guard's equipment and missions on July 8. During the day, teens visited with the Idaho National Guard's 204th Regional Training Institute, where they enjoyed learning about and climbing around on some of the organization's tanks, Bradley Fighting Vehicles, Heavy Equipment Transporters and trailers. For lunch, they got to experience a meal fit for a Soldier by chowing down on some "Tailored Operational Training Meals", similar to the more common "Meals Ready-to-Eat" but packaged with less calories. Later, the group visited with the Idaho Army National Guard's State Aviation Group, where they got to interact with some of its rotary wing pilots and crew chiefs. To end the day, they climbed around several UH-60 Black Hawks and felt what it's like to sit behind the helicopter's steering system. see less | View Image Page

EDUCATING OUR YOUTH: More than 25 teenagers from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Ada County, Idaho, toured Gowen Field as part of their out-of-school program to learn more about the Idaho Army National Guard's equipment and missions on July 8.



During the day, teens visited with the Idaho National Guard's 204th Regional Training Institute, where they enjoyed learning about and climbing around on some of the organization's tanks, Bradley Fighting Vehicles, Heavy Equipment Transporters and trailers.



For lunch, they got to experience a meal fit for a Soldier by chowing down on some "Tailored Operational Training Meals", similar to the more common "Meals Ready-to-Eat" but packaged with less calories.



Later, the group visited with the Idaho Army National Guard's State Aviation Group, where they got to interact with some of its rotary wing pilots and crew chiefs. To end the day, they climbed around several UH-60 Black Hawks and felt what it's like to sit behind the helicopter's steering system.