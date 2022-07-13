Chicago-based 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command receives new leadership

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. - General officers and local dignitaries, including local Arlington Heights Mayor Tom Hayes, attended the assumption of command ceremony for Brig. Gen. Richard W. Corner, II on July 9, 2022 at the 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command’s headquarters.



“I think this is a great example of total Army and the great work we can do together,” said Lt. Gen. Tony Aguto, Commander, First Army, Rock Island, Illinois. “When ever we mobilize large units, this unit (85th USARSC) mobilizes battalions across the First Army footprint.”



Corner takes command at a time of instability in different regions of the world and Jurasek emphasized a renewed call for Soldier readiness and more realistic training.



“Soldiers need to train like when you go to war to conduct good, realistic training,” said Maj. Gen. Jeffrey Jurasek, Deputy Commanding General for Support, First Army, Rock Island, Illinois. “If you are going to war, you want your Soldiers as trained as they can be before they leave home station.”



He also expressed the importance of the relationship between First Army and the 85th USARSC.



“The 85th USARSC is integral in the mobilization and training process. The last organizations that look at our Soldiers before they go to war are First Army and the 85th Support Command,” Jurasek said. “It’s a very big responsibility.”



During his speech, Corner also emphasized their relationship.

“This division is in direct support of First Army. This is a great honor, and I am truly blessed to serve as your commanding general. What we do matters,” Corner said.



Corner’s goals during his command include increasing and maintaining readiness and meeting all requirements for First Army. Following his speech, Corner’s wife, Nicolle, reflected on the sacrifices made by their family when he was based at Fort Bragg, North Carolina for two years. They have been married for 16 years.



“I think we all understood the importance of the sacrifice he was making and doing something that was larger than ourselves and larger than the family,” said Corner’s wife, Nicolle. “I think there is a great deal of pride in the sacrifices an Army family makes. My son is anxious to serve as well. Serving the community in general, my daughter wants to become a doctor. It means not just serving in the military but the community as well.”

