NSWC Corona Awarded for Excellence in Marine Air-Ground IT Systems, MAKE application

Naval Surface Warfare Center Corona Division’s Ammunition Acquisitions and Operations team was recently awarded the Marine Ammunition Knowledge Enterprise (MAKE) award for excellence in Marine Air-Ground Task Force information technology systems in Quantico, Va.



MAKE, a suite of applications used by the Marine Corps’ explosive safety and ground ammunition communities, allows for munitions management and accountability by tracking procedures and processes while maintaining compliance with federal regulations.



Michael Tao, an Information Management Division manager within the NSWC Corona Acquisition Readiness Department, accepted the award on behalf of the team. Awarded were: Project Manager Erin Nadvi, Deputy Project Manager Yomara Donis, Lead Cloud Administrator Joshua Lynch, and Ordnance Leads Aaron Adams and Luis Capistran.



As the first USMC logistics business system hosted in the cloud, MAKE allows for increased reliability and improved accessibility. Donis led the project to ensure the team was on schedule and in line with sponsor requirements.



“There have been a few improvements since the last upgrade and expansion in January 2020,” Donis said. “Ordnance Information System, Marine Corps was migrated into MAKE, and the Marine Corps efficiently developed and tested revolutionary upgrades.”



This Operational tier, scheduled to be introduced to the Fleet Marine Force near the end of the fiscal year, is a milestone saving an annual cost of more than $600,000 by eliminating the requirement to pass operational level transactions through the Defense Automatic Addressing System.



“It will allow all users of ground ammunition to requisition, manage, show custody, and process expenditures and returns electronically for the first time ever,” said Donis.



Once all three Strategic, Operational, and Tactical tiers are online, the Marine Corps will have real-time visibility and accountability of all ground conventional ammunition – from depot to foxhole – in a single application.



The NSWC Corona team ensured the system would be fully integrated and compliant with the Federal Information System Controls Audit Manual, National Institute of Standards and Technology, and all other systems related to financial improvement and audit readiness.



Another recent addition to MAKE since its inception in 2020 is the modernization of the Environmental and Explosives Safety (EES) application within MAKE. Used to route and archive explosives safety documentation throughout the Marine Corps, the EES application provides various explosives safety tools and applications.



“MAKE aids in the Navy’s goal of providing data-driven, cloud-based solutions to enhance total readiness by looking at optimizing efficiency, safety and security for the warfighter,” Donis said. “The suite contains a training application that houses educational videos and documentation to allow users independent learning opportunities, allowing the MAKE team to develop their knowledge on all aspects of munitions, which can then be leveraged against other projects spearheaded at Corona.”



The team implemented a digital solution by migrating MAKE to the cloud, no longer requiring on-premises services for the suite and enhancing both physical and data security.



“The future of MAKE is to continue to provide access to ordnance information and safety management tools to the warfighter,” said Donis. “It will deliver increasing responsiveness and system availability to our users, including future users across the Department of Defense and, potentially, other partners and allies.”



NSWC Corona Division has provided analysis and assessment for the Navy since 1964. With experience in gauging the Navy’s warfighting capability, NSWC Corona is a leader in NAVSEA data analytics. Corona utilizes networked data environments, data and visualization, and measurement technology to bridge the Navy’s data silos, enabling informed decision-making for the warfighter. Anchor to the Inland Empire Tech Bridge, NSWC Corona is located in Norco, California, with detachments in Fallbrook and Seal Beach and personnel in 14 additional locations.

