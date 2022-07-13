Two LRD teammates awarded FY22 Resource Managers of the Year

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Great Lakes and Ohio River Division is fortunate enough to retain top-tier talent across all districts, departments, and levels of the organization.



On Tuesday, June 28, USACE Deputy Director of Resource Management Col. Rodney Gibson announced that not one, but two members from the Great Lakes and Ohio River Division Resource Management team were selected for FY 2022 USACE Financial Manager of the Year Awards.



This award is given for outstanding contributions and achievements in the Resource Management career field across the enterprise. Each year, two employees are selected from both the Division and headquarters level, as well as the district and center level.



At the Division level, LRD’s very own Jennifer Wierzba was selected.



“Wierzba received this award for her outstanding contributions and achievements as the Manpower Officer,” said Col. Gibson. “She played a critical role in the success of not only the Great lakes and Ohio River region, but the entire USACE community. A position of ever-increasing responsibility and visibility, she has performed her duties with professionalism and has revolutionized the duties of her position. She has taken on an active leadership role when it comes to her role and often facilitates discussion among the other Manpower Officers at the MSC level on any pertinent manpower topics and acts as the liaison between the MSC's and HQ to come together on those discussion points. Jenny is heavily relied upon to answer questions or offer up suggestions on a variety of manpower conversations, and she hosts monthly Manpower meetings within the MSC with each of the district Manpower Officers to ensure that everyone is updated on the latest guidance and direction. Jenny's knowledge and expertise have turned their Local Manning Document into one of the most valuable resources the region maintains. Jenny has created a number of tools which contribute to quicker and more accurate analysis and allow for better decision making. Her dedication and impact to the mission has directly correlated with the region being able to make better informed data-driven decisions and she has consistently provided impeccable service to the enterprise Resource Management community.”



At the district and center level, Ms. Crystal Adkins was selected from the Huntington District.



“It is with bittersweet sorrow but grateful recognition that I announce Ms. Crystal Adkins as the winner of this year's District and Center award.” Said Col. Gibson. “Crystal, as many of you know, was a valued member of the USACE RM community who passed away last November after a long illness. Crystal was not just an outstanding member of the FM community, she was a tremendous leader for the Huntington District, where she served for 34 years (with the last 8 years as the Resource Management Chief for her district). In her final year of service to the Corps, she worked arduously to improve the overall financial health of her district which in turn, improved the division's financial standing. Because of her technical background, Crystal was able to leverage her knowledge and skills in explaining and getting buy-in for her ideas from the non-financial managers. Her dedication and attention to detail were unmatched and her experience as Chief of Programs provided a unique perspective and allowed her to relate RM requirements to other business processes. She was always willing to help others and/or explain RM processes and mentored employees both inside and outside of the RM community to promote increased knowledge and career advancement. Crystal was never too busy to answer a question or listen to an employee and she truly lived and exemplified our Army Values. She is sorely missed and will be remembered by LRD and the USACE RM community for years to come.”



Both Ms. Wierzba and Ms. Adkins are prime examples of the talented individuals that showcase the talent and dedication on LRD’s workforce.

