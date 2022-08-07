Military Police Welcome New Commander

Fort Hood — Col. Ann M. Meredith assumed command of the 89th Military Police Brigade from Col. John K. Curry as commanding officer of the 89th Military Police Brigade on July 8, 2022.



During his leadership of the 89th Military Police Brigade, Curry oversaw four MP battalions providing law and order and security support across four installations - 93d MP Battalion at Fort Bliss, 97th MP Battalion at Fort Riley, 720th MP Battalion at Fort Hood, and 759th MP Battalion at Fort Carson. Curry’s leadership was also instrumental in helping to direct the Fort Hood Department of Emergency Services during his time in command, dealing with emergencies including the winter storms of 2021 and 2022, the largest wildfire in Fort Hood history, and much more. Under his command, multiple units deployed to both Kuwait for Operation Allies Refuge and to bases across the United States for Operation Allies Welcome.



“Thank you all so much for honoring us with your presence today - what an absolutely great day to be surrounded by so many exceptional Griffin Soldiers and Leaders,” said Curry during his address. “This is especially bittersweet for me, saying goodbye to this group of Soldiers, civilians, and their Families - all of whom have become our Family over the past few years. It has been my honor to serve as your commander… You have shown us what duty and devotion look like, and how to put people first.”

Curry is a native of Havre de Grace, Maryland, a graduate with multiple masters’ degrees in public policy, business and organizational security management, as well as being air assault, jump master and airborne qualified.

During previous tours, he served as Director of Operations fot the United States Army War College, Strategic Advisor to Afghan Deputy Minister of Interior for Operations, Installation Provost Marshal, IMCOM, Fort Bragg, and much more. He has several combat deployments which include Operation Resolute Support, Afghanistan; Operation Enduring Freedom, Afghanistan; Operation Iraqi Freedom, Iraq; and Operation Desert Spring, Kuwait and Qatar.

“To Col. Meredith’s Family - I’m glad to be passing our Families into your very capable hands,” Col. Curry continued. “Almost 23 years ago we first met at the Operational Environment Center… 19 years ago, you were the first to welcome me into Camp Victory, Baghdad, Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom. It’s not often that the Army sends your way someone that you would have hand-picked to be your replacement. It gives me great peace to know these Griffins are under your confident leadership.”



Meredith is originally from Wausau, Wisconsin. She holds multiple masters’ degrees in strategic studies, business and organizational security management. She is a graduate of Senior Service College, Army Command and General Staff College, Combined Arms Services Staff School, and the Military Police Basic and Advanced Courses.

"Col. Curry - what a tough act to follow… but I am so lucky to follow you, and thank you for your friendship and mentorship that made me who I am," Meredith said. “I’ve been an 89th Soldier for most of my career, and I cannot be more proud and humbled than I am right now. I did not expect to be given this huge honor of command, and I do not take it lightly - I promise I will do my best to lead and care for you and your Families. My Soldiers are always at the forefront of my mind.”



Meredith has previously served as the MP Branch Chief for Human Resources Command, Fort Knox, Director of Emergency Services for both Fort Stewart and Fort Riley, and more. Her combat deployments include Operation Enduring Freedom, Afghanistan, and Iraqi Freedom I, Iraq.



89th Military Police Brigade will continue to support the battalions and the bases that depend on them for law enforcement and security, as well as supporting Land Homeland Defense.

