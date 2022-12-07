First Chief Master Sergeant of the Space Force visits Goodfellow AFB

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas --

Chief Master Sergeant of the Space Force Roger A. Towberman visited Goodfellow to discuss the future of U.S. Space Force intelligence training, July 8.



Towberman’s visit began at the Norma Brown Building, meeting with 17th Training Wing leadership. They discussed the future of Space Force intelligence training at Goodfellow, the new Space Force approach to enlisted force development, recruitment tools, total force management, and the roadmap to forging a student culture of Guardianship throughout the wing.



He also emphasized the importance of creating a culture of excellence centered around the Space Force core values as young Guardians learn their tradecraft as members of the joint intel training environment.



“Unfettered access to, and freedom of movement throughout space. That’s what our Guardians need to understand,” said Towberman. “Tech school is about more than just learning tradecraft, and it’s vital that our Guardians understand how they play a role within the Space Force enterprise.”



After speaking with 17th TRW leadership, Towberman visited the Space Force detachment cadre to discuss the continued transformation of Space Force intelligence training. Towberman echoed the lines of effort needed to ensure that all Guardians are graduating on time and job qualified as they enter the operational environment at their first permanent duty stations.



After touring the Space Force detachment, Towberman took time to meet with Space Force students and cadre where he spoke on his dream for the Space Force, recognized various Guardians for their exceptional performance at Goodfellow, and answered questions from Guardians and Airmen in attendance.



“All I want is for you to be proud to be a part of what we’ve built. For the Space Force to have served you, to have value to you,” said Towberman.



When asked what it meant to her to have the CMSSF visit, U.S. Space Force Master Sergeant Cathy Nikolauk, 316th Training Squadron section chief, said, “It means a lot to us, because it gives us that Space Force connection on an Air Force base. It boosts morale amongst the Space Force family.”



After a briefing by the Students Against Sexual Harassment and Assault program, Towberman held a lunch and learn with the chief master sergeants and first sergeants of Goodfellow. The attendees were able to ask questions related to Guardian training at Goodfellow, and the future of first sergeants within the Space Force.



The CMSSF finished his visit with a final debriefing at wing headquarters, where 17th TRW leaders expressed their gratitude for the work that he is putting in to ensure that the Space Force students within the wing are receiving the best technical training available.



Towberman expressed his efforts towards accelerating the change in the Space Force training environment as “enabling the students' individual greatness, because I know they have it within themselves.”

