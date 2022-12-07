Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wingmen across the 168th Wing

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2022

    Story by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey  

    168th Wing Public Affairs

    The 168th Wing comptroller flight recognized Maj. David Simpson and Capt. Michael Nash of the 168th Civil Engineering Squadron for outstanding work as the Base Civil Engineers Squadron Resource Managers of the Facilities Operations Managers Association (FOMA) and Facility Sustainment Restoration and Maintenance (SRM) programs. The finance team surprised Simpson and Nash with certificates and swag thanking them for their support in assisting the finance office as they gathered during an informal ceremony.

    The One Tuff FM’er Award was established to recognize individuals in finance for their outstanding achievements in the Comptroller Flight. This year, the award was extended to include members in the wing who have significantly impacted the comptroller flight, improving and supporting the finance office.

    “We want to thank you for your support and ensuring details are reviewed not only with the billing processes but also when it comes to processing DTS for your members,” said Lt. Wesley Stakely, 168th Comptroller Flight.

    Simpson and Nash were liaisons between the 168th Wing organizations, contractors, and the State of Alaska and audited over 21 lines of accounting.

    “They not only learned the daunting process, but they took the time to understand the standard,” said Stakely.

    The two civil engineer officers also provided oversight in filing accurate travel authorizations and vouchers to include during an extended super drill for over 40 drill status guardsmen. The support Nash and Simpson provided to their members in the forefront of the process assisted finance in processing travel documents promptly.

