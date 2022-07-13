Army senior sustainer celebrates 104 years of warrant officer expertise

Courtesy Photo | Gen. Ed Daly, commanding general of Army Materiel Command and the Army’s senior...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Gen. Ed Daly, commanding general of Army Materiel Command and the Army’s senior sustainer; Maj. Gen. Mark T. Simerly, CASCOM commanding general; and Chief Warrant Officer 5 Danny Taylor cut the Warrant Officer birthday cake with the oldest and youngest warrant officers in attendance of the event at Army Logistics University July 7. | Photo by Onyx Taylor-Catterson, CASCOM Public Affairs Office see less | View Image Page

The expertise of warrant officers enables the U.S. Army to fight in a multi-domain environment and sustain the capabilities of warfighters. This was the message from Gen. Ed Daly, commanding general of Army Materiel Command and the Army’s senior sustainer, as he marked 104 years of the Warrant Officer Corps at the Army Logistics University July 7.



Daly gave remarks to warrant officers of all ranks from across the Combined Arms Support Command enterprise, who are charged with administering, managing, maintaining, operating and integrating Army systems and equipment across the full spectrum of military operations.



“You are the person in your unit with the most technical knowledge. Therefore, to those who much is given, much is asked,” Daly said. “You are critical to gaining, maintaining and sustaining combat power.”



Though the Warrant Officer Corps was established on July 9, 1918, the corps traces its lineage in the U.S. Army back to 1896, specifically to the headquarters clerk and pay clerk occupations. Over the years, the warrant officer profession has gained notoriety through putting its leaders through progressive levels of training, education and assignments in order for the Soldier to gain extensive knowledge of their subject area.



“Sustainment capabilities ensure freedom of maneuver, extend operational reach and enable prolonged endurance on the battlefield,” Daly said. “Warrant officers are central and foundational to that.”



Warrant officers serve in 17 branches of the Army in each component – active duty, reserve and National Guard. In his remarks, Daly recognized warrant officers that represented the Ordnance, Quartermaster, Adjutant General and Transportation Corps that were in attendance, and also took time to credit warrant officers that carved his path to becoming the Army’s senior sustainer.



“You are the beneficiaries and caretakers of an incredible 104-year legacy. You’re standing on the shoulders of giants – those warrant officers who came before you and those who built the cohort that you belong to today,” Daly said.



Following remarks, Daly, Maj. Gen. Mark T. Simerly, CASCOM commanding general, and Chief Warrant Officer 5 Danny Taylor cut the cake with the oldest and youngest warrant officers in attendance.



The Army marks many occasions with cake cutting ceremonies, and often chooses to have the youngest and oldest Soldiers in attendance assist in cutting the cake with a saber. This longstanding tradition dates back to the American Revolutionary War and symbolizes a look back at the Army’s past, to thank those who have served and those who will follow in their footsteps.