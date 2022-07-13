2022 CINC award: Airmen, Family and Heritage

Photo By Airman 1st Class Jordan Lazaro | U.S. Air Force Airmen 1st Class Ruben Kuehn, left, and Airmen 1st Class Xichen Liu,...... read more read more Photo By Airman 1st Class Jordan Lazaro | U.S. Air Force Airmen 1st Class Ruben Kuehn, left, and Airmen 1st Class Xichen Liu, right, both 786th Civil Engineer Squadron water and fuel system maintenance apprentices, aid construction of the Heroes project, July 13, 2022, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. The Heroes project will provide Airmen and their families a space to eat and gather. Ramstein AB was named the number one U.S. Air Force installation due to innovation and efforts of the people who operate and maintain it. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Lazaro) see less | View Image Page

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany – The Air Force announced Team Ramstein as the winner of the 2022 Commander in Chief’s Award for Installation Excellence, May 18. Along with the title came a $1.25 million award to be used on quality-of-life projects.



The award money will be dedicated to projects focusing on Airmen, families and heritage.



“The CINC award was earned due to the hard work and dedication of the many men and women who are a part of the 86th Airlift Wing and all of Ramstein Air Base,” said U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Josh Olson, 86th Airlift Wing commander. “The projects we have chosen give directly back to those who made this award possible.”



Among the planned projects are updates to Ramstein’s gym infrastructure. The Northside Fitness Center has already been equipped with a new locker system and additional bench seating areas. Improvements to the Southside Fitness Center will include the installation of new dirt, fencing and dugouts on the softball fields.



“Our Airmen are dedicated to the mission, and we are dedicated to them,” explained 86 AW Command Chief Master Sgt. Charmaine Kelley. “Because of their commitment to excellence we were able to achieve this award, and our plans include improvements that are dedicated to them and their families.”



Additionally, renovations to the old Club 7, now named “The Den,” will create a space that connects Airmen between the ranks of Airman Basic and Staff Sergeant, and provide them with a home away from home.



"The Den is a first-of-its-kind Airmen Center that enhances the lives of our junior enlisted in ways they seek most, while connecting them with both their peers and empowering opportunities," said Staff Sgt. James Frick II, noncommissioned officer in charge of The Den. "We will have a music studio, sports streaming room, gaming center, and so much more. It is a place for Airmen, designed and conceptualized by them. The Den will be as diverse as our Airmen."





The Hero Project, which will provide food and entertainment for Airmen and their families, is currently under construction. It is located across from the Ramstein passenger terminal in the Kaiserslautern Military Community Center.



For families, enhancements will be made to playgrounds on Ramstein by adding playground equipment, additional safety surfaces, grills and tables. A new dog park is also planned for Vogelweh.



A new pavilion and seating area will be installed at Donelley Park, along with a play area, grills and tables near the temporary lodging facilities across from the Child Development Center.



“Taking care of families is in our DNA here at Ramstein, and it’s important to us that we create spaces that enhance everyone's overall well being,” expressed Col. Amy Glisson, 86th Mission Support Group commander.



Airmen at the 65th Air Base Group, Lajes Field, Portugal, which is a geographically separated unit of the 86 AW, will also see benefits from the CINC award. Planned projects include upgrades in infrastructure, built-in grills, and an outdoor garden.



Finally, CINC award money will be invested in Ramstein’s heritage focusing on host nation partnerships. Enhancements are planned for several traffic circles across the base to pay homage to Ramstein Airmen, our German hosts and the history of Ramstein.



“We focused on our heritage to ensure we honor the accomplishments of our past as we look toward the future,” said Renae Fischer, 86th AW vice director. “We have a lot to be proud of.”