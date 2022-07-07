Aviation Corpsman helps deliver baby in NMCCL parking lot

Delivering a baby at 3 a.m. in a parking lot was never an experience U.S. Navy Petty Officer Third Class Danielle Murphy thought she would encounter while assigned as an Aviation Hospital Corpsman. On June 3, 2022, while standing administrative duty at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune, Murphy assisted in delivering a baby girl.



Murphy was standing administrative duty during what she said was a “long, quiet night” at the medical center when a man approached the Quarterdeck desk to let staff know his was wife might be in labor. Murphy stayed calm and grabbed a wheel chair to assist the patient, but she quickly realized there wasn’t much time to move the mother to Labor and Delivery.



“As soon as the doors opened, I saw her standing outside the vehicle holding onto the door and screaming,” said Murphy. “My intent was to help her get into the wheel chair, to get her to [Labor and Delivery] quickly, but then I looked down and noticed the baby was breech. I knew I needed to help get the baby out, so I steadied the mother and told her to push, and she was able to deliver the baby girl into my arms.”



Within seconds, Murphy was aided by Labor and Delivery nurses to help the family into the medical center. Murphy says being able to help deliver the baby was a great experience, but she isn’t seeking a job in labor and delivery anytime soon.



“I don’t have a baby and have never seen a baby born, so it was probably one of the most interesting things I have done in my entire career, and it’s a story I will probably tell for the rest of my life.” Murphy said. “I was just happy to be there to assist.”



Murphy has been with the Navy for six years; she is currently stationed at Marine Corps Air Station New River, working with the Flight Surgeon.

