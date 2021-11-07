The people left behind: suicide from a survivor's perspective

Virginia Cooper sat beside her son and stroked his hands over and over. She knew these

hands—she had kissed his tiny little fingers when he was a baby, held them as they crossed

streets together, and swatted them away when he tried to steal a taste of her cookie batter.



“I remember wanting to get some gloves for his hands, they were so very cold,” she said. She

told him again and again she loved him. And in the silence of that room, she cried.



Virginia wanted to stay at her boy’s side. “I kept saying I didn’t want to leave.”



“We’ll take good care of him,” the funeral director assured her, as he walked her out. “I

promise.”



Virginia’s son, Joshua Jaymes Wood, a Marine veteran, was 30 years old when he took his life

on November 7, 2021.



According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), suicide is the second

leading cause of death among youth aged 10 to 14 and adults aged 24 to 35. In 2020, 46,000

people took their own lives, but there are many more who’ve had thoughts of suicide or have

made an attempt, which are risk factors for future suicide attempts.



In Josh’s case, prior to his suicide, he’d been cutting himself. Self-injury, such as cutting, is a

way to cope with emotional pain, anger, and frustration. Virginia and her family found out about

it only after he’d cut himself too deeply on one occasion and ended up in the hospital.



Virginia was stunned. “I don’t ever remember him not smiling or making a joke.” Josh had been

undergoing counseling and Virginia constantly checked on him, but there was nothing to raise

any red flags. And Virginia can quote all the red flags. As the Soldier and Family Readiness

Program manager at U.S. Army Central, she takes some of the same training service members go

through on suicide prevention and substance abuse. When someone comes to her office for help,

she refers them to the appropriate agency.



But, she said, Josh, as a Marine reservist, had gone through the same training and knew how to

deflect the questions Virginia asked.



“I don’t think he was being completely honest with his counselors either. It’s not that he was

being deceitful--he was just not letting his guard down so he could get the help he needed.”



Virginia was also shocked to find out Josh’s brother and one of his friends had both been in

situations with him that should have ended with Josh in a hospital. “The remark was made ‘I

thought I could talk him down,’” Virginia recalled. “It infuriated me because nobody—not even

I—could talk a person down. We need to get them to help.”



While going through her son’s belongings in his apartment, Virginia came across some letters

written by Josh before his death. They were not addressed to any of the family members. In these

letters, Josh asked his friend to pass on messages to his relatives.



“With every bit of my fiber I believe he couldn’t say our names. He couldn’t do it,” said

Virginia. What Josh did express in one of his letters was his displeasure with the health care he’d

been receiving, and wrote “Tell my mom. She’ll be mad and do something about it.”



Virginia is still not sure what she’s going to do about it, but she does feel that the stigma that still

exists related to coming forward to get help is causing preventable deaths. She said people who

are feeling suicidal don’t see past their own pain, thinking their death will remove a burden from

their family and friends.



“Truth is,” Virginia said, “they don’t see the pain that’s on the other side because now what

they’ve done is they’ve taken that and they’ve transferred it to the all the people who care,

especially in units. Everybody is affected by it, even if you’re not close to the person.”



She believes that training needs to include families. “If someone is struggling and can’t ask for

help, or know they need help, the people around them should reach out for them. With family

suicide prevention and planning, we need to ramp up substance abuse and gun safety. I

wholeheartedly believe every pistol owner should have to take a class with a suicide prevention

module.”



Virginia’s thoughts on weapons safety matches up with a military suicide prevention study group

scheduled to begin this summer. The panel will study suicide prevention and behavioral health

programs across the services. It will include experts in lethal weapons safety, as well as experts

in substance abuse and mental health service.



In the meantime, Virginia said she wishes there was a way to make suicide real for people.

“Show them the cost and not just the dollars. This is what suicide looks like,” Virginia said,

gesturing toward herself.



What does suicide look like? It looks like the friends, family members and co-workers who are

left behind when someone takes his or her own life.



For Virginia, suicide is the absence of her son, who hid his pain behind the smiles and jokes he

always had for his mom.



“I wish I had one more time to just sit and hold his hand. I wouldn’t need words. That is all I

would want.”

