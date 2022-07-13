U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Awards Contract for Dunkirk Harbor Dredging

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Buffalo District has awarded a $618,332 contract to Michigan-based, Dean Marine & Excavating, Inc., July 6, 2022, to conduct dredging of the federal navigation channel in Dunkirk Harbor.

“Dunkirk Harbor is an economic engine for the surrounding community, but years of debris build up and sediment accumulation has made parts of the channel unnavigable and threatened the continued operation of this vital Western NY waterway. That is why I am pleased to announce that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has now awarded an over $600,000 contract to finally begin this desperately needed cleanup of the harbor,” said Senator Charles Schumer. “This will help Chautauqua County and Western New York communities breathe easier and allow the full potential of the harbor flow both for business, tourism, and recreation. I say it is full steam ahead for Dunkirk Harbor!”

“This contract award facilitates the necessary dredging and ensures Dunkirk Harbor remains accessible to all recreational activities and commercial commodity transportation across the Great Lakes,” said Major Lyle Milliman, Deputy District Commander of the Buffalo District. “Buffalo District, USACE maintains the federal navigation channels across the lower Great Lakes, which support our local communities, like Dunkirk, as well as the regional and national economies.”

A total of 30,000 cubic yards of material is contracted to be dredged from the federal navigation channel: 15,000 cubic yards will be placed in the open lake and 15,000 cubic yards will be placed in the near shore. Dredging will focus on the federal navigation channel within the harbor and is scheduled to take place later this summer.

The harbor requires dredging every three years to remove approximately 60,000 cubic yards of material to maintain the navigation channel. The harbor was last dredged in 2018 when approximately 128,000 cubic yards of material were removed.

Dunkirk is a refuge harbor and supports 24 charter fishing boats generating approximately $196,000 in net income annually, contributing to the local economy and that of the Great Lakes. Operation, maintenance and dredging of harbors like Dunkirk by USACE is critical to the economy of New York, the Great Lakes region, and the United States.



