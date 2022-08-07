Gun Sung Maru closes, owners share joyful times of serving the Wolf Pack

Gun Sung Maru, a restaurant enjoyed by Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, personnel for many years, closed its doors for the last time, July 8, 2022.



Members of the Wolf Pack gathered for a final meal as the owners greeted them with homemade kimchi, pork cutlet, rice and many other Korean cuisine options.



“They have great Korean food,” said 1st Lt. Anna Stodola, 8th Maintenance Squadron flight commander.



According to restaurant owners Jong Sik and Kyon Suk Sik, long ago, they met many U.S. Soldiers and Airmen during their time in Yongsan Garrison, Republic of Korea, approximately 20 years ago.



“When I saw the Soldiers, I thought of my son who served in the Republic of Korea military at that time,” said Kyon. “I just wanted to feed them all a good home-cooked meal.”



Their son, Geun Seo Sik, who now helped run Gun Sung Maru, commented on his favorite times during their five-year stay at Kunsan.



“Many service members shared on their social media about our food saying how much they enjoyed it,” Geun said. “Even on this last day, everyone kept thanking us and telling us how good our food was. It made my family happy.”



Geun added another fond part of working here was realizing how hard working his father was, especially at the start of their business.



“My dad is amazing to me,” Geun said. “In the beginning, my dad had to work constantly. He was always prepping and cooking the food. He never slept and he worked so hard.”



Their hard work paid off, helping the business grow and creating an environment for the Wolf Pack to gather and grow in.



“More importantly than the food, Gun Sung Maru was a place where we made memories and bonded together,” said Stodola. “Those memories made Kunsan special for our unit.”



With the doors officially closed, some members might be sad, but with the Gun Sung Maru owners hoping to reopen their restaurant off base, the Wolf Pack can look forward to another meal from the Sik family.



“My family is proud of our work and we are thankful that everyone enjoyed it,” said Geun.

