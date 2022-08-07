Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 26 Changes Command

Photo By Seaman Jeremy Boan | 220708-N-UL352-1110 NAVAL STATION NORFOLK (July 8, 2022) Capt. Frank Brandon shakes...... read more read more Photo By Seaman Jeremy Boan | 220708-N-UL352-1110 NAVAL STATION NORFOLK (July 8, 2022) Capt. Frank Brandon shakes hands with Capt. Stephen Aldridge at the Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 26 change of command ceremony, July, 8, 2022. Capt. Stephen Aldridge relieved Capt. Frank Brandon as commodore of DESRON 26 during a ceremony onboard Naval Station Norfolk, July 8, 2022. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group (CSG) is an integrated combat weapons system that delivers superior combat capability to deter, and if necessary, defeat America’s adversaries in support of national security. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeremy R. Boan) see less | View Image Page

NAVAL STATION NORFOLK – Capt. Stephen Aldridge relieved Capt. Frank Brandon, as Commanding Officer of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 26 during a ceremony here July 8, 2022.



Civilian and military guests gathered to bid fair winds and following seas to Brandon after a remarkable two-year tour with Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 26 leading the crew through a deployment preparation cycle including recent completion of a demanding Composite Unit Training Exercise (COMPTUEX) with Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10, George H.W. Bush CSG (GHWBCSG).



Commander, CSG-10, GHWBCSG Rear Adm. Dennis Velez presided over the ceremony.



“Teamwork is an essential part in our profession. The mark of a strong team – the currency that really matters in this profession of arms – is trust.” said Velez. “It allows information to flow, decisions to be made, and gives Sailors the confidence that they are valued members of the team.”



He also commended Brandon on his career in service to the Navy.



“You are an example of where perseverance, fortitude, and service can lead you in the U.S. Navy and the United States of America.” said Velez. “Your leadership over the past two years was simply outstanding.”



Brandon, a native of Marion, Ind. and a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy, assumed command of DESRON 26 in June 2020. During his remarks, he spoke about the importance of family.



“It’s not always about the danger and excitement, it’s about the Sailors and their families,” said Brandon. “When you live on a ship with other Sailors you become family, and family always looks out for each other. I will continue to look out for each of my Sailors even after I leave DESRON 26.”



Aldridge is a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy and takes the helm of DESRON 26 as they prepare for a deployment with CSG-10, GHWBCSG.

“I would like to thank my family, friends, and mentors for their continued support over the years. Without them I would not be here today,” said Aldridge. “I’m excited and honored to lead the warships and Sailors of DESRON 26 and work alongside great partners across the Strike Group..”

The ships of DESRON 26 within the GHWBCSG are USS Nitze (DDG 94) and USS Truxtun, (DDG 103) homeported in Norfolk, Va., and USS Farragut (DDG 99) and USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119), homeported in Mayport, Fl.



The GHWBCSG is an integrated combat weapons system that delivers superior combat capability to deter, and if necessary, defeat America’s adversaries in support of national security. GHWBCSG’s major command elements are the aircraft carrier USS. George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 26, the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55), and the Information Warfare Commander.



-CSG-10-