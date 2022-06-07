Linebacker of the Week: Staff Sgt. Zachary Wilson



Andersen Air Force Base, Guam-- U.S. Air Force, Staff Sgt. Zachary Wilson, non-commissioned officer in charge, education and training with the 36th Wing Medical Group, was recognized as the 36th Wing’s Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 6, 2022.



The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s Mission, Vision and Priorities.



Staff Sgt. Wilson leads the Air Force’s Multi-Capable Airmen initiative by establishing the Pacific Air Force’s first MCA site. He authored a 48 hour/50 module syllabus, trained 33 instructors and prepared a $175,000 equipment package; benchmarking the standard and being coined by the PACAF Surgeon General. He authored, organized and deployed the 36 MDG’s first Tactical Combat Casualty Care Tier two class complete with a field training exercise finale at Northwest field. This training included simulated incoming hostile fire, trainees donned in plated vests and helmets and multiple casualties that included bleeding arterial wounds.



Wilson also drove Cope North ops by partnering with 38 Squadrons, swabbing of over 1,600 personnel. This major lift expedited 3,000 deployments to 13 nations, and fueled 1,525 sorties!



“I’ve always been involved in group sports, clubs and other organizations growing up,” said Wilson. “Making the decision to serve my country on the best team in the world was a no-brainer.”



As the 36th Wing Emergency Medical Technician Program Director, he leads the EMT refresher courses; instructing 31 personnel and delivering 560 didactic and skills hours. He executed the deliverance of the new Emergency Medical Services protocols, proctoring 53 exams and besting the Air Force implementation standard by one week.



Wilson led the Department of Defense and Center for Disease and Control’s pediatric vaccine initiative. He also qualified and tracked training for 68 medics, bridging a 50% manning gap in the Immunization’s Clinic. This fueled the 36th Wing’s first health fair, in which 217 children were vaccinated.



SSgt Wilson also served as a 36 MDG committee chair for National Nurses and Medical Technicians Week in May 2022. His coordination recognized over 50 nurses and technicians. He also collaborated with Andersen Middle School, developing a CPR course and certifying eight elementary and middle school teachers.



“The best part of working in Education and Training is instructing, and the ability to put your own spin on each class you teach,” said Wilson. “Seeing a lightbulb go off for someone in class is always a good feeling, and better when you see them adopt those practices moving forward.”



The term Linebacker is rooted deep within Team Andersen’s history. Operation Linebacker II took place on Dec. 18, 1972, and was the largest number of heavy bomber strikes launched by the U.S. Air Force since the end of World War II. During the operation, B-52s from Andersen flew round-the-clock bombing missions over North Vietnam to destroy major targets in Hanoi and Haiphong in an effort to bring the Democratic Republic of Vietnam back to negotiations.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.06.2022 Date Posted: 07.12.2022 19:30 Story ID: 424836 Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Linebacker of the Week: Staff Sgt. Zachary Wilson, by A1C Allison Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.