USS Truxtun (DDG 103) Changes Command

Photo By Seaman Jeremy Boan | 220707-N-UL352-1219 NORFOLK NAVAL STATION (July 7, 2022) Cmdr. Adam Miller salutes Cmdr. Jason Horning during a change of command ceremony aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Truxtun (DDG 103), July 7, 2022. Cmdr. Adam Miller relieved Cmdr. Jason Horning as commanding officer of Truxtun during a ceremony onboard Naval Station Norfolk, July 7, 2022. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group (CSG) is an integrated combat weapons system that delivers superior combat capability to deter, and if necessary, defeat America's adversaries in support of national security. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeremy R. Boan)

NAVAL STATION NORFOLK – Cmdr. Adam S. Miller relieved Cmdr. Jason R. Horning, as Commanding Officer of the guided-missile destroyer USS Truxtun (DDG 103) during a ceremony July 7, 2022.



Civilian and military guests gathered to bid fair winds and following seas to Horning after a successful 14-month tour leading the crew through a deployment preparation cycle including recent completion of a demanding Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX) under Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 26 as part of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10.



Commander, CSG 10, George H.W. Bush CSG Rear Adm. Dennis Velez presided over the ceremony, and emphasized the importance of the capability the ship and crew brings to the carrier strike group.



“The Truxtun team met and exceeded every challenge it faced,” said Velez. “You completed the Basic Phase two months ahead of schedule and received the Top Gun award during COMPTUEX for achieving the highest scores across the waterfront in five warfare areas.”



Velez also commended Horning on his leadership.



“…Truxtun set the fleet standard for watchstander training and warfare certification,” said Velez. “I hope you take pride and satisfaction in knowing that the crew you trained is ready to pursue, attack, and vanquish those who mean us harm.”



Horning is a prior-enlisted electronics technician who earned his commission through the Seaman-to-Admiral program. During his speech, he lauded the accomplishments of the Sailors aboard Truxtun.



“I’m humbled and honored to stand before you as the captain of this great ship and even greater crew,” said Horning. “The key to our success is our crew. From the most junior to the most senior, you all impress me every day. You lived out my philosophy of trust, transparency, and professionalism and self. It was the honor of a lifetime to be your captain.”



Miller, a graduate of the United States Naval Academy takes the helm of the ship as Truxtun prepares for a deployment with the George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group.



“I’m absolutely humbled and thrilled to stand before you today,” said Miller. “Your work and success at any task, no matter how small, inspired me as your executive officer and energizes me for our deployment. I am proud to serve with you, and I thank you all for what you do each day.”



Truxtun will provide a full array of air-and-missile defense, anti-submarine, and surface warfare capabilities to the DESRON and CSG integrated weapons system.



The ships of DESRON 26 within the GHWBCSG are USS Nitze (DDG 94) and USS Truxtun (DDG 103), homeported in Norfolk, Va., and USS Farragut (DDG 99) and USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119), homeported in Mayport, Fl.



The GHWBCSG is an integrated combat weapons system that delivers superior combat capability to deter, and if necessary, defeat America’s adversaries in support of national security. GHWBCSG’s major command elements are the aircraft carrier USS. George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 26, the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55), and the Information Warfare Commander.



