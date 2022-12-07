Alamo Wing inducts Honorary Commanders

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas - The 433rd Airlift Wing inducted nine local civic leaders into the honorary commanders’ program during a ceremony in San Antonio, July 9.



The ceremony consisted of the honorary commanders’ receiving an Air Force commander’s insignia pin and assuming honorary command by accepting the 433rd AW guidon.



Each honorary commander was paired with leaders within the wing to learn the ins and outs of a Reserve unit’s mission and purpose.



Col. Terry McClain, 433rd AW commander, presided over the ceremony.



“The most important part of this program is building bridges and friendships throughout the community because we are Citizen Airmen and our people live and work with these civic leaders,” said McClain. “This lets them understand what the Airmen are doing and why it’s important.”



Maj. TeAnglia Moore, 74th Aerial Port Squadron operations officer, represented her squadron.



“This was a great experience for me and I think it’s awesome that we are recognizing key leaders in the community,” said Moore. “My favorite part of the event was interacting and getting to know my honorary commander and his family.”



Lee Randolph, managing partner of UBuildIt-Schertz, Texas, was awarded honorary commander status of the 74th APS.



“It’s just an honor for me to be here, I have always held the military in such high regard,” said Randolph. “I look forward to learning, experiencing and seeing what’s behind the scenes and how it really operates and getting to know the real Air Force.”



The honorary commanders will have further opportunities to learn about their units and commanders through C-5M Super Galaxy tours, demonstrations, events and flights.



The 2022 Honorary Commanders inducted this month included:



Bianca Rhodes, Knight Aerospace president and CEO- 356th Airlift Squadron



Guy Hamilton, Labatt Food Service controller- 433rd Aerospace Evacuation Squadron



Barry McClenahan, McClenahan Law Firm attorney- 433rd Mission Support Group



Larry McHenry, CPS Voltage foreman- 433rd Logistics Readiness Squadron



Roy Elizondo, The City of Fair Oaks Ranch council member- 26th Aerial Port Squadron



Lee Randolph, UBuildIt-Schertz managing partner- 74th APS



Laura Vaccaro, Valero Energy community investment and engagement vice president- 433rd Medical Group



Sean Grindall, United Services Automobile Association vice president- 433rd Aerospace Medicine Squadron



Brad Tobler, Wish For Our Heroes chapter director and co-owner of Federal Employee Benefits - 433rd Medical Squadron



A ceremony held April 2, 2022 inducted eleven honorary commanders as well.



