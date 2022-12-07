81st MSG welcomes new commander

Col. Chad Gemainhardt, incoming 81st Mission Support Group commander, gained command from Col. Ryan Crowley, outgoing 81st MSG commander, during a change of command ceremony July 12.



Col. William Hunter, 81st Training Wing commander, presided over the ceremony.



Before coming to Keesler, Gemainhardt was stationed at Osan Air Force Base, South Korea.



Crowley shared how grateful he was for his time spent at Keesler. His next assignment will be in Washington, D.C.



Gemainhardt expressed his gratitude for Crowley’s leadership and his desire to continue positive action within the 81st MSG.



“In terms of the kind of commander you can expect me to be - in short, I believe in growing great Airmen and empowering them to do amazing things, and then getting out of their way,” said Gemainhardt. “I have a vision for Keesler Air Force Base, and I believe it all starts with the men and women of the Mission Support Group leveraging their unique talents to empower the 81st Training Wing to deliver focused, driven warriors.”

