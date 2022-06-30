Vosler Celebrates the first all-Guardian SNCO Graduating class

PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. – The first all-Guardian senior noncommissioned officer class graduated from the Vosler NCO Academy during a ceremony at the Hub on Peterson Space Force Base, June 30, 2022.



The graduation ceremony marks a significant moment in U.S. Space Force history as the graduates set an example for future USSF leaders.



“This room is filled with some of the most influential and important human beings in U.S. Space Force history,” said Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force Roger A. Towberman.



Towberman went on to recognize the Airman and Guardians for their hard work and dedication.



“As a service, we don’t do this by ourselves,” said Towberman. “For all the Airmen that are part of this ecosystem, and there are many, [the U.S. Space Force] couldn’t do this without you.”



U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Shawn N. Bratton, Commander of the Space Training and Readiness Command also addressed the audience.



“The new things that we do every day and every week for the past several years continue to stack up and today is another milestone,” said Bratton. “You can’t let this become accepted and normal that there is a [historic milestone] every day -- we’ve got to celebrate each and every one of these.”

